Admissions in entry-level classes for the upcoming academic session 2027-28, including nursery in private unaided recognised schools in Delhi are set to begin, with schools likely to announce their 100 point-based criteria on Monday.

The department further directed schools to publish detailed break-up of 100-point admission criteria on their respective websites. (Representative file photo) more less

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In a detailed notification, the Delhi education department announced a date-wise schedule for the admission process with the application process set to begin on December 1, while the first and second lists of seat allotment are scheduled to be released on December 20 and February 2, respectively, and the process will end on March 12.

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“All the private unaided recognised schools shall upload their criteria adopted for admission under open seats at entry level classes (other than EWS/DG/CWSN category seats) for the academic session 2027-28 of this Directorate’s website,” the department stated in a circular issued on November 20 signed by director (education) Ankita Anand.

The department further directed schools to publish the detailed break-up of the 100-point admission criteria on their respective websites.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Delhi nursery admissions begin; parents scramble for points clarity Prohibited Criteria and Age Limits {{/usCountry}}

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In its 59-page circular, the department also outlined around 62 prohibited admission criteria, including parents’ educational qualifications, interview-based tests, management quota, gender, and Delhi domicile by birth.

Schools must follow the age criteria laid down in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020 for applicants. The age limit for those applying for nursery (Balvatika 1/ Pre School 1) shall be 3+ years up to 4 years, for Kindergarten it should be 4+ up to 5 years and for class 1 it must be 5+ years up to 6 years as on 31st March, 2027.

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Also Read: No interviews or tests: Maharashtra private schools barred from screening children, parents for pre-primary, class 1 admissions

The department has issued a timeline for admission only for open seats, whereas admission for categories like children with special needs, economically weaker sections, and disadvantaged groups will be notified later. The department directed the schools to leave 25% of the seats for the EWS/DG and CWSN category students.

“No private unaided recognised schools shall process the admission of EWS/DG/CWSN free ship category students manually. The department shall conduct computerised draw of lots for admission of EWS/DG/CWSN category students,” the department added.

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