Pune: Private unaided schools across Maharashtra have been directed not to conduct interviews, written or oral tests, or any other form of screening of children or their parents during admissions to pre-primary classes and Class 1. Private unaided schools across Maharashtra have been directed not to conduct interviews or any other form of screening kids or their parents during admissions to pre-primary classes and Class 1. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The directorate of primary education issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) on Monday to regulate admission practices, curb arbitrary fee collection and ensure effective implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The directive, issued by state director of primary education Sharad Gosavi, applies to recognised unaided private schools across all boards and mediums of instruction. It follows complaints that some schools have been demanding unnecessary documents, conducting interviews and tests, seeking donations and collecting unauthorised fees during admissions.

Under the SOP, schools cannot demand documents beyond those prescribed by the government. Parents cannot be asked to submit income-tax returns (ITRs), highest income certificates or family photographs with their children as a condition for admission.

Schools have also been prohibited from collecting donations, capitation fees or other unauthorised charges. No child can be denied admission on the grounds of caste, religion, language, gender, social or economic background, or the educational qualifications of their parents. Compulsory payments towards uniforms, educational materials, admission processing or other activities are also prohibited.

“Where applications exceed the number of available seats in pre-primary and Class 1, schools must conduct a transparent lottery in accordance with government directives,” Gosavi said.

Schools must publish admission schedules on their official websites and notice boards and provide parents at least seven working days to register. Fees must be collected in accordance with the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011, and its amendments.

Schools affiliated with the state board, CBSE and ICSE must use textbooks based on the NCERT/SCERT curriculum, including Balbharati books. Schools affiliated with other boards must use textbooks approved by their respective boards. No school can compel students to purchase books from specific private publishers.

Block education officers and other field-level officials have been directed to inspect schools during the admission period and conduct surprise visits. Complaints from parents about admission procedures or fee collection must be addressed promptly.

If violations are detected, schools must be issued show-cause notices and given an opportunity to explain their actions before any penal or administrative measures are taken.

Education officers (primary) and block education officers must submit monthly compliance reports to the divisional deputy directors of education.

The directive also reiterates the minimum age requirements for school admissions prescribed under the government resolution dated October 15, 2026, and the directorate’s communication dated October 30, 2026.

Minimum age criteria

The department has prescribed a phased age criterion for admissions to pre-primary classes and Class 1. The minimum age for nursery (Balvatika-1) is three years, junior KG (Balvatika-2) four years, senior KG (Balvatika-3) five years and Class 1 six years. The age will be calculated as on June 30 of the respective admission year.

The new criteria will be implemented in phases, beginning with nursery in the 2027-28 academic year, followed by junior KG in 2028-29, senior KG in 2029-30 and Class 1 in 2030-31.

During the transition period, the existing minimum age criteria will continue to apply to admissions to junior KG, senior KG and Class 1 until the new requirements are introduced in the respective academic years.