Delhi is planning a major overhaul of its biomedical waste management system, with two new common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities proposed across the national Capital at an estimated cost of ₹41 crore.

The two proposed facilities will cater to different geographical zones of the city. (Representative file photo) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The move comes amid concerns over environmental violations at the two existing facilities, one of which continued to emit thick black smoke and failed to properly segregate biomedical waste despite repeated inspections by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Project details

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The two proposed facilities will cater to different geographical zones of the city. The first, estimated to cost ₹20 crore, will cover East, North-East, Old Delhi and Central districts, while the second, with an estimated cost of ₹21 crore, will serve West, South-West and Outer North districts.

The DPCC has already initiated the process of setting up the two facilities by inviting bids for the project. According to the project report, the facility will be developed on a Built, Own and Operate (BOO) basis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

The company deployed for the project will execute collection, transportation, reception, storage, treatment and final disposal of biomedical waste generated in the designated districts.

The proposed expansion assumes significance as Delhi currently relies on two operational common biomedical waste treatment facilities, with a combined installed capacity of 62.8 tonnes per day. These facilities process biomedical waste generated by hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and other healthcare establishments that do not have their own treatment infrastructure.

Environmental Compliance Under Scrutiny

However, their environmental compliance has come under scrutiny. In a status report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the DPCC flagged several violations at Biotic Waste Solutions (BWS) in Jahangirpuri and SMS Water Grace at the Delhi Jal Board’s Nilothi sewage treatment plant.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: DPCC asks seven agencies to submit daily pollution action reports by 5pm

While Biotic Waste Solutions rectified some deficiencies identified during the initial inspection, SMS Water Grace continued to violate three significant parameters during a follow-up inspection in July. These included emissions of thick black smoke from its incinerator, mixing of different categories of biomedical waste at the unloading area and inadequate effluent treatment. The facility was subsequently issued another show-cause notice in September, proposing closure and withdrawal of its authorisation.

Frequently Asked Questions How much will the two proposed biomedical waste facilities cost? The facilities are estimated to cost ₹20 crore and ₹21 crore, for a combined estimated cost of ₹41 crore. Which areas will the proposed facilities serve? One facility will cover East, North-East, Old Delhi and Central districts. The other will serve West, South-West and Outer North districts. What violations were flagged at SMS Water Grace? A follow-up inspection found thick black smoke from its incinerator, mixing of different categories of biomedical waste at the unloading area and inadequate effluent treatment.