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Delhi protest LIVE: CJP warns of legal action if Das, Ranka not released today; cites ‘delay tactics’

By Arya Mishra
Oct 18, 2026, 07:07:27 IST

Delhi protest LIVE: This came even as the outfit founder Abhijeet Dipke was released on Saturday on conditional bail, a day after he was detained on his way to Connaught Place for the ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march

Delhi protest LIVE: Following his release on Friday, Dipke said he was “waiting for his brothers to be free”. (PTI)
Delhi protest LIVE: Following his release on Friday, Dipke said he was “waiting for his brothers to be free”. (PTI)

Delhi protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party has warned of legal action if its co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka are not released on Sunday, when their five-day judicial custody ends. The CJP said they had consulted with senior advocate Kapil Sibal, and alleged “deliberate use of delaying tactics” to keep Das and Ranka “behind bars.”...Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 18 Oct 2026, 07:07:26 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Delhi Police has a weird habit,’ says Dipke; claims arrest papers served at 3.30 am

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, in a post on X, claimed, “Delhi Police has a weird habit. First, they detain you and deny you access to lawyers the entire time. They don’t tell you or anyone where you are being taken to. Then, at 3:30 in the morning, they suddenly show up with arrest papers and finally call your lawyer at 4 AM!”

    Dipke said this had happened to him “twice now.”

  • 18 Oct 2026, 07:05:30 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP's legal affairs head thanks advocates who represented Dipke

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP's legal affairs head Ratna Singh on Saturday thanked advocates Harsh Bora and Tusharika Mattoo, who had argued Abhijeet Dipke's bail matter. They were assisted by advocates Pushp Sharma, Abhisht Hela and Shivangi Sharma.

    “Thanks to advocate Anushka Khaitan too!” Ratna Singh said in a post on X.

  • 18 Oct 2026, 07:02:57 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP stages protest in Pune, demands scrapping of SIR

    Delhi protest LIVE: The Cockroach Janta Party staged a protest in Pune on Saturday, demanding the scrapping of the SIR exercise and the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

    A large number of students participated in the protest near the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, close to the Pune Collector's Office, and raised slogans against the government while holding the national flag, PTI news agency reported.

  • 18 Oct 2026, 06:57:37 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Will pursue legal action if Das, Ranka not released,’ says CJP

    Delhi protest LIVE: The CJP in a post on X warned of legal action if Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were not released on Sunday.

    “We have consulted Mr. Kapil Sibal. If Ashu and Saurav are not released by tomorrow, we will pursue legal action against all those who deliberately ensured that they continue to be in illegal custody especially when they have not committed nor charged with any offence,” CJP said in a post on X.

    “The deliberate use of delaying tactics to keep them behind bars cannot go unchallenged. Those responsible will be held accountable,” they added.

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