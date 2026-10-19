LIVE

Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Deliberately prolonging arrest’, says Dipke as Das, Ranka remain in judicial custody for 6th day

By Nidhi Giri
Oct 19, 2026, 09:24:09 IST

Delhi protest LIVE: Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had been sent to five-day judicial custody on October 13 by a special executive magistrate.

Delhi protest LIVE: The special executive magistrate hearing Das and Ranka's bail matter on Sunday had cited threats and mental harassment. (Hindustan Times)
Delhi protest LIVE: The special executive magistrate hearing Das and Ranka's bail matter on Sunday had cited threats and mental harassment. (Hindustan Times)

Delhi protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged “deliberate prolonging” of CJP convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das's arrest, even as the two remain in judicial custody....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 19 Oct 2026, 09:24:08 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke on conditional bail

    Delhi protest LIVE: Earlier on Saturday, Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail, after he was detained on his way to Connaught Place in Delhi and subsequently arrested on Friday.

  • 19 Oct 2026, 09:17:03 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: What Ratna Singh said about judicial custody of CJP leaders

    Delhi protest LIVE: On Sunday, CJP's legal head Ratna Singh speaking to the media about the judicial custody of CJP co-convenors said, “We have been here since morning. We were told that the entire hearing would take place at 12 pm. Today, everything was complete, the verification was done, and all requirements were met. We have been waiting here since noon.”

    Ratna said that the SEM reached the police station by 1:30 pm but did not enter the courtroom until 5 pm.

  • 19 Oct 2026, 09:10:28 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: Delhi Police lodges FIR after SEM threatened

    Delhi protest LIVE: An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons by the Delhi Police for threatening the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Mahesh Kumar Meena in connection with the bail matter of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, HT's Jignasa Sinha reported.

  • 19 Oct 2026, 09:00:01 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: CJP's Dipke levels serious allegations against authorities

    Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has levied serious allegations against authorities , claiming "the state is deliberately prolonging" the arrest of CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were earlier sent to judicial custody.

  • 19 Oct 2026, 08:47:44 AM IST

    Delhi protest LIVE: Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das in jail for 6 days

    Delhi protest LIVE: While the CJP spent nearly five hours waiting at Mandir Marg police station on Sunday for a hearing on the release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, the proceedings lasted eight to ten minutes.

    The special executive magistrate (SEM) hearing the matter cited threats and mental harassment, leaving the duo’s release unresolved for the fifth consecutive day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home/India News/Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Deliberately prolonging arrest’, says Dipke as Das, Ranka remain in judicial custody for 6th day
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks