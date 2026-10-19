Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Deliberately prolonging arrest’, says Dipke as Das, Ranka remain in judicial custody for 6th day

Ranka and Das had been sent to five-day judicial custody on October 13, after they climbed a locked gate to enter the Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been de-notified as a protest site. The two, along with other CJP workers, had displayed the Tricolour at the site, and were eventually detained and placed under preventive arrest. They were then sent to judicial custody by a special executive magistrate.

As their custody enters the sixth day on Sunday, Dipke alleged, “The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release.” He added, “They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there.”

The special executive magistrate hearing their bail matter on Sunday had cited threats and mental harassment, leaving the duo’s release unresolved.

Delhi Police lodges FIR

The Delhi Police lodged an FIR on the complaint of SEM. Police denied allegations of delay and said due procedure is being followed.

Police Cite Plans for Another Protest

During the hearing, police alleged that CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were planning another protest.

Police cited Dipke’s reported remarks at the airport on Sunday that the party will strategise its next course of action. However, a CJP spokesperson said they have no protest planned and are not even posting about it on social media.

A special executive magistrate at Mandir Marg is yet to give an order to release the duo.