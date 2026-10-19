Delhi protest LIVE: ‘Deliberately prolonging arrest’, says Dipke as Das, Ranka remain in judicial custody for 6th day
Delhi protest LIVE: Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das had been sent to five-day judicial custody on October 13 by a special executive magistrate.
Delhi protest LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has alleged “deliberate prolonging” of CJP convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das's arrest, even as the two remain in judicial custody....Read More
Ranka and Das had been sent to five-day judicial custody on October 13, after they climbed a locked gate to enter the Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been de-notified as a protest site. The two, along with other CJP workers, had displayed the Tricolour at the site, and were eventually detained and placed under preventive arrest. They were then sent to judicial custody by a special executive magistrate.
As their custody enters the sixth day on Sunday, Dipke alleged, “The state is deliberately prolonging Ashu and Saurav’s illegal arrest by using every dirty trick in the book to delay court proceedings and prevent their release.” He added, “They have no legal grounds to keep them behind bars, so they are resorting to delaying tactics to keep them there.”
The special executive magistrate hearing their bail matter on Sunday had cited threats and mental harassment, leaving the duo’s release unresolved.
Delhi Police lodges FIR
The Delhi Police lodged an FIR on the complaint of SEM. Police denied allegations of delay and said due procedure is being followed.
Police Cite Plans for Another Protest
During the hearing, police alleged that CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were planning another protest.
Police cited Dipke’s reported remarks at the airport on Sunday that the party will strategise its next course of action. However, a CJP spokesperson said they have no protest planned and are not even posting about it on social media.
A special executive magistrate at Mandir Marg is yet to give an order to release the duo.
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- 19 Oct 2026, 09:24:08 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke on conditional bail
Delhi protest LIVE: Earlier on Saturday, Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail, after he was detained on his way to Connaught Place in Delhi and subsequently arrested on Friday.
- 19 Oct 2026, 09:17:03 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: What Ratna Singh said about judicial custody of CJP leaders
Delhi protest LIVE: On Sunday, CJP's legal head Ratna Singh speaking to the media about the judicial custody of CJP co-convenors said, “We have been here since morning. We were told that the entire hearing would take place at 12 pm. Today, everything was complete, the verification was done, and all requirements were met. We have been waiting here since noon.”
Ratna said that the SEM reached the police station by 1:30 pm but did not enter the courtroom until 5 pm.
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- 19 Oct 2026, 09:10:28 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: Delhi Police lodges FIR after SEM threatened
Delhi protest LIVE: An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons by the Delhi Police for threatening the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Mahesh Kumar Meena in connection with the bail matter of CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, HT's Jignasa Sinha reported.
- 19 Oct 2026, 09:00:01 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: CJP's Dipke levels serious allegations against authorities
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has levied serious allegations against authorities , claiming "the state is deliberately prolonging" the arrest of CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were earlier sent to judicial custody.
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- 19 Oct 2026, 08:47:44 AM IST
Delhi protest LIVE: Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das in jail for 6 days
Delhi protest LIVE: While the CJP spent nearly five hours waiting at Mandir Marg police station on Sunday for a hearing on the release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, the proceedings lasted eight to ten minutes.
The special executive magistrate (SEM) hearing the matter cited threats and mental harassment, leaving the duo’s release unresolved for the fifth consecutive day.