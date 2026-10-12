Delhi protests LIVE: Delhi braces for more protest attempts after weekend of detentions; CJP, Opposition share plans
Delhi protests LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, will visit the Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am today to seek a date for a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc will march to the Supreme Court.
Delhi protests LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, will visit the Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am today to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar....Read More
Meanwhile, Opposition parties led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi will “march peacefully” to the Supreme Court to raise the issue of alleged "vote chori". Gandhi had earlier said that the INDIA bloc would submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Surya Kant, on behalf of the country.
CJP to seek date for peaceful protest
CJP co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka said on Sunday that he and other party leaders would approach Delhi Police on Monday to request a date for a peaceful demonstration at Jantar Mantar. The move comes a day after three senior CJP leaders were released following their detention at Delhi airport.
In a post on X, Ranka said he, Das and the party's legal head, Ratna Singh, would visit the Parliament Street Police Station at 10 am to seek a date for the protest.
"Delhi Police can give us a date for Jantar Mantar in 24 hours, else the CJP will give another protest call," Ranka said.
Opposition's march to Supreme Court
Opposition parties are set to march to the Supreme Court today. Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge have sought a meeting with CJI Surya Kant to raise allegations of "vote chori". However, the CJI declined to meet Rahul Gandhi over the allegations.
People familiar with the matter said the decision was based on the pending cases before the Supreme Court and the CJI's role in hearing petitions concerning the issue.
The Opposition had planned to raise several concerns, including police action against protesters demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, the need for an early hearing of cases linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and the composition of the committee responsible for recommending appointments to the Election Commission.
Capital crackdown
On Saturday, authorities carried out an unprecedented security operation and detained more than 7,000 protesters, including CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and four former chief ministers. The action prevented a planned mass demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of CEC Kumar.
Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site, remained largely deserted throughout the day. More than 30,000 security personnel were deployed, while multiple layers of barricades were set up across Lutyens' Delhi to prevent protesters from reaching the area.
On Sunday, more than 200 protesters were detained as they shouted slogans and marched towards Jantar Mantar, with several seen being taken away in police buses. The action came as the CJP's protest entered its second day.
The detentions continued into the evening, with protesters being picked up from different locations even after 6.30 pm.
Why Gyanesh Kumar is under fire
The protests against Kumar come amid growing criticism of the Election Commission over the SIR of electoral rolls.
The controversy gained momentum following reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they reportedly said were issued without their knowledge.
The Election Commission, however, has maintained that the three-member poll panel took all decisions, including those related to the SIR, unanimously.
- {{^htLoading}}{{/htLoading}}
- 12 Oct 2026, 09:31:10 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: ‘Daro mat’, says Rahul Gandhi in message ahead of march
Delhi protests LIVE: Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called on the youth, opposition parties and civil society groups to unite and march to the Supreme Court on Monday, urging people to shed fear with the words "Daro mat."
"We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Daro mat. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court," Gandhi said in a post on X.
He said the march would bring together Indians "united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state." Youth, all opposition parties, civil society groups and "all those who believe in democracy and stand by the Constitution of India" would walk with them, he said.
- 12 Oct 2026, 09:18:13 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: FIR registered over alleged AAP protest near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib
Delhi protests LIVE: Delhi Police has filed an FIR following a complaint by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) against AAP leaders and MLAs, including Arvind Kejriwal.
The complaint alleges disruption at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and the spread of misleading videos and social media posts.
Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing video footage submitted along with the complaint.
Further details are awaited.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 12 Oct 2026, 09:11:51 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: Congress workers protest at Himachal Bhavan
#WATCH | Delhi | Congress workers gather at Himachal Bhavan and sloganeer over CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter INDIA Bloc will stage a protest march today to the Supreme Court https://t.co/zg3igZ48tS— ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2026
Delhi protests LIVE: Several workers of the Congress party gathered at the Himachal Bhavan in the national capital and shouted slogans against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
This comes ahead of the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court at 1:30pm.
- 12 Oct 2026, 09:05:32 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: CPI(M) MP John Brittas ‘injured’ during detention, writes to President and CJI to seek independent probe
Delhi protests LIVE: CPI(M) leader John Brittas alleged that he was injured after Delhi Police personnel allegedly manhandled him during Sunday's protest, with the Rajya Sabha MP being taken to the RML Hospital for an X-ray and a medical examination.
A video shared by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) showed him collapsing on the steps of a bus, following which he was taken to the hospital for an examination to check for possible chest injuries.
After the incident, Brittas wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, the Rajya Sabha chairman and the chief justice of India (CJI) seeking urgent intervention, accountability and an independent investigation into the alleged police assault.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 12 Oct 2026, 08:53:39 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar
VIDEO | Delhi: Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar ahead of Congress' protest. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/ewpof6RJv2— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
Delhi protests LIVE: Ahead of Congress' protest march to Supreme Court, authorities today beefed up security at Jantar Mantar and other areas in the Capital.
The march comes after two consecutive days of heightened security and detentions across Delhi.
Police have barricaded roads leading to Jantar Mantar and deployed personnel at key intersections to prevent protesters from gathering at the designated protest site.
- 12 Oct 2026, 08:47:53 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: Security tightened in Delhi ahead of Opposition's march
Delhi protests LIVE: Security arrangements will remain tight across Lutyens’ Delhi on Monday as Opposition parties plan to march from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On Sunday, barricades remained in place at Jantar Mantar and along roads leading to the protest site, with security personnel stationed at key junctions across central Delhi.
The New Delhi district continued to be split into 20 zones, each overseen by an officer of deputy commissioner of police rank. Barricades were also set up at 37 designated points to stop protesters from entering restricted areas.
(Inputs from Hemani Bhandari)
- {{^htLoading}}
- 12 Oct 2026, 08:40:03 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: Hindustan reporter among 12 journalists covering protests detained
Delhi protests LIVE: Delhi Police on Sunday detained at least 12 journalists, including a reporter from Hindustan, a Hindustan Times sister publication, who were covering the second day of protests in New Delhi against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Hindustan reporter Ashish Singh, 27, said he was detained from RK Ashram Marg, where he was covering the protest called by the All India Students Association (AISA) around 2.30pm. He said was pushed around and injured, despite wearing an ID which clearly identified him as a member of the press.
“I was recording the detentions on my camera when I felt police pushing me. They also hurt me with some sort of pointed thing, maybe like a knuckle. I turned and told them not once but many times that I’m a HT reporter and I was also wearing my ID card, which I showed them. But they didn’t listen to me,” he said.
- 12 Oct 2026, 08:32:23 AM IST
Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: Thackerays to lead protest in Mumbai against CEC
Gyanesh Kumar row LIVE: In a reaction to police action against 300-odd protesters demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, the younger generation of the Thackeray family, MNS leader Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, took to the streets on Sunday.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) announced another round of agitation on Monday at 4pm.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 12 Oct 2026, 08:18:23 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: Former Kerala CM demands Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation
Delhi protests LIVE: Former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday criticised the handling of protests in Delhi, alleging that the actions of the government and police were undemocratic and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
“What is happening in the national capital is completely undemocratic. The government is taking actions that are unimaginable in a democratic country. The court made it clear that people have the right to protest and that the government should not unnecessarily interfere with or restrict their freedom of movement. The reality is that the Modi government was not willing to give any importance to these directions and observations of the Supreme Court,” he said.
- 12 Oct 2026, 08:09:57 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: Advisory issued for traffic diversions in Capital
Delhi protests LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory and warned of possible disruptions and diversions at multiple locations across the national capital on Monday.
The locations where traffic movement may be affected include Roundabout Shankar Road-Vande Matram 'T' Point towards New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Roundabout Jhandewalan, Roundabout Panchkuian, Roundabout Mandi House, Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point), Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point), Minto Road/Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and Guru Nanak Chowk.
As per the advisory, other stretches include Chemsford Road-Outer Circle Connaught Place T-Point, Bharion Road-MGM (Ring Road) T-Point, Lodhi Road Flyover, Roundabout Neela Gumbad, Madarsa T-Point, Roundabout Samrat Hotel, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg Crossing, under Bhikaji Kama Place, under Moti Bagh Flyover and Ring Road-San Martin Marg T-Point.
Traffic may also be affected at Roundabout Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road, Roundabout Windsor Palace, Tolstoy-Janpath Crossing, Roundabout Rail Bhawan, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg Crossing, Outer Circle Connaught Place-Barakhamba Road T-Point, Roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Roundabout Patel Chowk, Jai Singh Road-Ashoka Road T-Point, Roundabout RML Hospital and Outer Circle Connaught Place-Sansad Marg T-Point, as per the advisory.
- {{^htLoading}}
- 12 Oct 2026, 08:04:02 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: 6 Delhi Metro stations shut day after Supreme Court order
Delhi protests LIVE: After the Supreme Court on Sunday directed that metro and railway services in Delhi operate normally, while ordering that peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the "procedure established by law," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced in the early hours of Monday that six stations would be shut from 6am to 4pm due to "security reasons."
They include:
- Patel Chowk
- Janpath
- Rajiv Chowk
- Mandi House
- Central Secretariat
- Barakhamba Road
- 12 Oct 2026, 07:54:51 AM IST
Delhi protests LIVE: CJP to visit Parliament Street Police Station, seek time for protest
Delhi protests LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders, including Saurav Das, will visit the Parliamentary Street Police Station at 10 am today to seek a date for holding a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.
In a statement, the leaders said the Delhi Police had 24 hours to provide them with a date for the protest, failing which they would announce a protest call themselves.
"CJP leaders will go to Parliament Street police station at 10 am on Monday to seek date for peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, said Ashutosh Ranka.
- {{^htLoading}}