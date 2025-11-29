Search
Sat, Nov 29, 2025
Delhi records coldest November in 5 years, IMD data reveals

PTI |
Published on: Nov 29, 2025 08:52 pm IST

The average maximum temperature settled at 27.7 degrees Celsius this November, compared to 29.4 degrees last year.

Delhi records coldest November in five years, with the monthly average minimum temperature dipping to 11.5 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

New Delhi, India - Nov. 9, 2025: People wearing warm cloths during cold weather at Tilak Bridge railway station near ITO in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, November 9, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
In November 2024, the average minimum temperature was 14.7 degrees Celsius, while it was 12 degrees in 2023, 12.3 degrees in 2022, and 11.9 degrees in 2021.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures during the day also remained lower than last year.

The lowest maximum temperature was recorded as 25.1 degrees Celsius, making the days feel pleasantly cool.

November was completely dry this year, with Delhi not recording a single rainy day, underlining a continuing dry spell during the post-monsoon season, just like last year.

In contrast, November 2023 had two rainy days.

The city's lowest minimum temperature this month was 8 degrees Celsius, while it was 9.5 degrees in 2024 and 9.2 degrees in 2023, the data read.

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum of 10.4 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, and a maximum of 26.5 degrees, 0.5 notches above normal, it added.

The department has forecast fog for Sunday.

