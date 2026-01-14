Delhi records minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius amid ongoing cold snap

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, slightly up from previous day's figures but still not enough to term it as relief from the bone chilling cold conditions. Dense fog also blanketed parts of Delhi and adjoining areas such as Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad. People sit around a bonfire to keep themselves warm on cold foggy winter morning (ANI )

The mercury dropped to 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, coldest that Delhi has recorded in three years, according to India Meteorological Data (IMD) data.

The minimum temperature of Delhi on Wednesday was 3.6 degrees Celsius below normal, while the maximum was expected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius, as per IMD.

The IMD issued an “orange alert” for cold wave conditions for Wednesday, indicating continued health risks for vulnerable populations.

Some relief expected IMD has forecast that some relief is expected later this week with the arrival of a “feeble western disturbance”, expected to gradually raise nighttime temperatures from Thursday onward, as HT reported earlier.

Tuesday’s minimum of 3 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory, the primary weather station for Delhi, is the lowest recorded in January since 2.6 degrees Celsius on January 18, 2023.

Haryana's Gurugram, where the minimum temperature hit 0.6 degrees on Monday, saw a slight improvement the next day with the mercury climbing to 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The district experienced its coldest morning of the season on Monday, plunging the city into severe cold wave conditions. Residents in outer pockets, including in Sohna and Manesar, observed frost and thin layers of ice forming on their vehicles and nearby open fields.

The IMD on Tuesday issued a dense to very dense fog warning at isolated places in the district until Wednesday.