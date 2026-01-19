Delhi records ‘severe’ AQI for 3rd day; min temp rises to 7.7°C

Delhi recorded “severe” air quality for a third consecutive day, as moderate fog enveloped the city, and the minimum temperature rose further to 7.7°C, around normal for this time of year, from 5.3°C the previous day. HT photo

The mercury was expected to go up to 24-26°C on Monday. On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 22.7°C, three degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is forecast to remain above 20°C, with no cold day conditions expected in the region, until Saturday.

The Early Warning System for Delhi forecast showed the AQI was likely to touch the “very poor” category and dip below 400 in the latter half of the day. The AQI was expected to be in the “very poor” category until at least Wednesday.

A 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of 418 (severe) was recorded at 8am on Monday, compared to 440 at 4 pm on Sunday, the joint worst for January in the second half of the month. On January 17, 2019, the city recorded an AQI of 440.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that out of the 39 active ambient air quality stations in the city, 25 were in the “severe” category at 8am. Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 473 and Vivek Vihar 472. On Sunday, Anand Vihar peaked at 497, only three points short of maxing out at 500.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas imposed Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) curbs on Saturday, as the AQI inched past the 400 mark for the first time this year.

An active western disturbance was expected to bring rain to the Delhi-National Capital Region on Wednesday and Thursday. “Some pockets [of the region] may even record moderate showers,” said private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat.

He added there would be a dip in the minimum temperatures after this western disturbance is over. “Another western disturbance is then expected around January 26, so a significant dip in temperature is expected only towards the end of the month. Even then, it will only possibly dip around 4-5°C in Delhi. The worst of the winter is over,” he said. Delhi last week recorded a minimum temperature of 3°C, the lowest in three years.