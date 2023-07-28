Delhi services bill to be introduced in Parliament next week: Union minister
Minister V Muraleedharan's announcement led to exchange of barbs between the ruling and opposition camps in Rajya Sabha.
The contentious Delhi services bill will be introduced in Parliament next week, Union minister V Muraleedharan informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.
The development sets up the stage for a dramatic confrontation between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition I.N.D.I.A block, as one of its 26 constituents, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will be directly impacted if the legislation is passed in Parliament. The opposition has repeatedly described the bill as an ‘attack’ on India's federal structure.
In fact, barbs were exchanged between the two sides the moment the announcement was made, Hindustan Times has learnt.
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, or, simply, the services bill, seeks to replace an ordinance, and restore the Centre's control over the bureaucracy in the nation's capital, which is both a city and Union territory (UT).
(This is a developing story. Updates to follow)
