Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida traffic LIVE: Congestion likely at key choke points as 6 metro stations shut, curbs in place
Delhi, Gurugram, Noida traffic LIVE: Traffic diversions have been announced for several key locations, including the Dhaula Kuan flyover, Lodhi Road flyover and the outer circle of Connaught Place, among other areas.
Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida traffic LIVE: Heavy rain and early morning showers triggered waterlogging at several locations across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday, raising the possibility of further traffic congestion as protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar continue in the capital....Read More
With traffic restrictions in place and six Delhi Metro stations shut for security reasons, commuters may face additional pressure on roads during the morning rush hour. The combination of waterlogged roads, diversions and reduced access to Metro stations could affect traffic movement at key choke points across Delhi, Gurugram and Noida.
Delhi traffic advisory: Diversions from 6am
The Delhi Traffic Police issued a fresh advisory on Sunday night, announcing traffic diversions from 6am on Monday in view of the ongoing protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
The diversions will be enforced at several key locations, including the Dhaula Kuan flyover, Lodhi Road flyover and the outer circle of Connaught Place, among other areas.
The traffic police have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid non-essential travel to minimise inconvenience.
Six Delhi Metro stations shut
Six Delhi Metro stations have been closed for entry and exit due to security reasons amid the ongoing protests and traffic restrictions in the capital.
The affected stations are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road. The closures could push more commuters towards road transport, adding to traffic pressure during peak hours.
The restrictions come a day after the Supreme Court directed that Metro and railway services in Delhi should operate normally. The court also said peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the “procedure established by law.”
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- 12 Oct 2026, 09:27:34 AM IST
Traffic LIVE: List of 6 Metro stations closed for entry and exit amid protests
Traffic LIVE: Six Delhi Metro stations have been closed for entry and exit due to security reasons amid the ongoing protests in the capital on Monday, October 12.
The affected stations are:
- Patel Chowk
- Janpath
- Rajiv Chowk
- Mandi House
- Central Secretariat
- Barakhamba Road
- 12 Oct 2026, 09:17:50 AM IST
Traffic LIVE: Commuters advised to plan travel
Traffic LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport via New Delhi and central Delhi to keep extra time for their journeys.
Residents have also been advised to avoid non-essential travel during the period of restrictions.
Traffic management measures will remain dynamic and may be relaxed or tightened depending on real-time assessments of the situation, the advisory said.
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- 12 Oct 2026, 09:13:50 AM IST
Traffic LIVE: Delhi Traffic Police says 30 key stretches may be affected
Traffic LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday warning that traffic movement may be affected at 30 key points across the capital amid the prevailing law and order situation.
Diversions will be enforced from 6am, depending on the situation on the ground. Commuters travelling through central Delhi and areas around major intersections have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.
Key stretches where traffic may be affected:
The affected points include Dhaula Kuan flyover, Mandi House, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Lodhi Road flyover, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh flyover, Connaught Place's outer circle, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, RML Hospital and Jantar Mantar Road.
Other stretches include Shankar Road-Vande Mataram 'T' Point, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Chemsford Road, Tolstoy-Janpath crossing, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing and Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing.