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Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida traffic LIVE: Congestion likely at key choke points as 6 metro stations shut, curbs in place

By HT News Desk
Oct 12, 2026, 09:27:34 IST

Delhi, Gurugram, Noida traffic LIVE: Traffic diversions have been announced for several key locations, including the Dhaula Kuan flyover, Lodhi Road flyover and the outer circle of Connaught Place, among other areas.

Police personnel, including officials from the BSF, Delhi Police and Noida Police, have been deployed at the Noida–Delhi Chilla Border in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)
Police personnel, including officials from the BSF, Delhi Police and Noida Police, have been deployed at the Noida–Delhi Chilla Border in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, October 11, 2026. (Sunil Ghosh/HT photo)

Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida traffic LIVE: Heavy rain and early morning showers triggered waterlogging at several locations across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday, raising the possibility of further traffic congestion as protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar continue in the capital....Read More

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  • 12 Oct 2026, 09:27:34 AM IST

    Traffic LIVE: List of 6 Metro stations closed for entry and exit amid protests

    Traffic LIVE: Six Delhi Metro stations have been closed for entry and exit due to security reasons amid the ongoing protests in the capital on Monday, October 12.

    The affected stations are:

    • Patel Chowk
    • Janpath
    • Rajiv Chowk
    • Mandi House
    • Central Secretariat
    • Barakhamba Road
  • 12 Oct 2026, 09:17:50 AM IST

    Traffic LIVE: Commuters advised to plan travel

    Traffic LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport via New Delhi and central Delhi to keep extra time for their journeys.

    Residents have also been advised to avoid non-essential travel during the period of restrictions.

    Traffic management measures will remain dynamic and may be relaxed or tightened depending on real-time assessments of the situation, the advisory said.

  • 12 Oct 2026, 09:13:50 AM IST

    Traffic LIVE: Delhi Traffic Police says 30 key stretches may be affected

    Traffic LIVE: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Monday warning that traffic movement may be affected at 30 key points across the capital amid the prevailing law and order situation.

    Diversions will be enforced from 6am, depending on the situation on the ground. Commuters travelling through central Delhi and areas around major intersections have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

    Key stretches where traffic may be affected:

    The affected points include Dhaula Kuan flyover, Mandi House, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Lodhi Road flyover, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh flyover, Connaught Place's outer circle, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, RML Hospital and Jantar Mantar Road.

    Other stretches include Shankar Road-Vande Mataram 'T' Point, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Chemsford Road, Tolstoy-Janpath crossing, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing and Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing.

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