Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida traffic LIVE: Congestion likely at key choke points as 6 metro stations shut, curbs in place

With traffic restrictions in place and six Delhi Metro stations shut for security reasons, commuters may face additional pressure on roads during the morning rush hour. The combination of waterlogged roads, diversions and reduced access to Metro stations could affect traffic movement at key choke points across Delhi, Gurugram and Noida.

Delhi traffic advisory: Diversions from 6am

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a fresh advisory on Sunday night, announcing traffic diversions from 6am on Monday in view of the ongoing protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

The diversions will be enforced at several key locations, including the Dhaula Kuan flyover, Lodhi Road flyover and the outer circle of Connaught Place, among other areas.

The traffic police have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid non-essential travel to minimise inconvenience.

Six Delhi Metro stations shut

Six Delhi Metro stations have been closed for entry and exit due to security reasons amid the ongoing protests and traffic restrictions in the capital.

The affected stations are Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road. The closures could push more commuters towards road transport, adding to traffic pressure during peak hours.

The restrictions come a day after the Supreme Court directed that Metro and railway services in Delhi should operate normally. The court also said peaceful, unarmed protesters cannot be detained except in accordance with the “procedure established by law.”