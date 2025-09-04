Heavy rain alert for Faridabad, Gurugram, IMD predicts more showers in Delhi | Updates

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an orange alert for parts of Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region up to 6 pm. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is very likely to occur at isolated places over Faridabad and Gurugram.(HT Photo)

According to the IMD nowcast warning, parts of South West Delhi, South East Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi are expected to witness moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded for the remaining parts of the Capital, indicating light rains and thunderstorms.

In addition to this, in the adjoining NCR, heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, is very likely to occur at isolated places over Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat over the next 3 hours, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Incessant rains over the past few days in the Capital have led to the Yamuna River breaching the 207-metre danger mark for the fifth time since 1963.