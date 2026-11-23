Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Monday morning, with the AQI recorded at 249, higher than Sunday’s average of 239, as calm winds continued to hinder pollutant dispersion.

NSUT Jaffarpur recorded the worst AQI in the city at 346. (ANI photo) more less

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At 7am, particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) was the predominant pollutant at 50 of the national Capital’s 58 monitoring stations, while PM10 was the leading pollutant at the remaining eight stations.

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A day earlier, PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant at 45 of 56 stations, while PM10 led at 11 stations.

Deep Dive What does an AQI of 249 mean for Delhi? Under CPCB’s scale, an AQI of 201–300 is classified as ‘poor’. Delhi’s AQI of 249 was therefore in the poor category. Why did Delhi’s AQI rise from 239 to 249? Calm winds hindered the dispersal of pollutants, and the city’s air remained largely stagnant overnight. Safdarjung airfield recorded no rainfall during the period. Can CPCB’s AQI understate how polluted Delhi’s air is? An HT analysis found that CPCB’s published method can understate pollution on the worst days by averaging hourly AQI scores rather than first averaging pollutant readings over 24 hours. The difference was particularly large on heavily polluted days.

The air quality index at 8:05am was 249.

The city’s air remained largely stagnant overnight, with Safdarjung airfield recording calm winds in 12 of its 15 observations since 4pm on Sunday. The airfield also reported no rainfall during the period.

Of Delhi’s monitoring stations, 26 recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category and six in the ‘moderate’ category.

Also Read: Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’ amid thick haze; Bawana, Narela, Punjabi Bagh among 8 areas in ‘severe’ category

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{{^usCountry}} NSUT Jaffarpur recorded the worst AQI in the city at 346, while Ghoga reported the lowest at 133. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NSUT Jaffarpur recorded the worst AQI in the city at 346, while Ghoga reported the lowest at 133. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor and 401–500 severe.

Also Read: Delhi’s air quality shows modest year-on-year improvement

Farm fires data

NASA satellites detected 5,290 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana between October 1 and November 22. However, the count is likely to be significantly lower than the actual number of fires, as the satellites pass over the region at around 1:30pm, while a large proportion of stubble-burning activity now takes place later in the day.

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