Delhi's Jamia University agrees to students’ demands, sets timeline for union polls

Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday agreed to key demands raised by protesting students, including setting a timeline for the implementation of the Students' Union constitution and revoking disciplinary action linked to the protests.

Heavy security deployment outside Jamia Millia Islamia University amid student protests. (Hindustan Times)

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Offline classes are set to resume on Monday, November 2. The university administration directed that the students' union constitution be completed by May 15, 2027, with elections to be held within six weeks of the commencement of the academic session on July 16, 2027.

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All disciplinary actions, show-cause notices, suspensions and campus bans linked to students' participation in the protests will also be revoked.

The development comes as the agitation over the restoration of an elected Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU) entered its 18th day. The union has remained defunct since 2006, and students have been demanding a time-bound plan for holding elections.

Students mark Foundation Day with ‘Inquilabi Mela’

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{{^usCountry}} Protesting students marked the university’s 106th Foundation Day on Thursday by organising an ‘Inquilabi Mela’ near Gate No. 7, boycotting the official celebrations, PTI reported earlier. The gathering was held at Gulistan-e-Ghalib, where five students were on hunger strike demanding the restoration of the elected students’ union. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protesting students marked the university’s 106th Foundation Day on Thursday by organising an ‘Inquilabi Mela’ near Gate No. 7, boycotting the official celebrations, PTI reported earlier. The gathering was held at Gulistan-e-Ghalib, where five students were on hunger strike demanding the restoration of the elected students’ union. {{/usCountry}}

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The students -- Ebin Basil, Rehan Khan, Ritik, Altaf and Abuzar -- said the event reflected Jamia’s founding ideals of democratic participation, freedom of expression and respect for dissent. The protesters had also demanded the withdrawal of disciplinary measures against those involved in the agitation, the release of students placed in judicial custody and a clear deadline for resuming regular academic activities.

Students oppose online classes

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The university’s decision to extend online classes until November 24 and conduct odd-semester examinations online had triggered further opposition. The administration had cited concerns over the campus situation and the safety and security of students.

Students from the Department of Commerce and Business Studies, through their subject association, submitted a memorandum opposing the move. They said the lack of a firm date for resuming physical classes had created uncertainty over their studies and access to university facilities.

The students argued that those enrolled in regular courses needed classroom discussions, peer interaction and practical exposure, which online teaching could not fully provide. They also highlighted the financial burden on students who had relocated or arranged accommodation near the campus.

A student group claimed that students from more than 100 classes had approached their teachers seeking the restoration of offline classes and examinations. Protesters had also announced a boycott of online classes until the campus reopened.

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Under the earlier schedule, online practical, fieldwork, project, viva and minor project examinations were to be held from November 25 to 30, followed by theory examinations from December 1 to 24. Winter vacation was scheduled from December 25 to January 12, with even-semester classes set to begin on January 13.

The administration had initially extended online classes until November 8 before issuing the October 28 order extending the arrangement until November 24.

Disciplinary action adds to tensions

The university’s action against students had become another major point of contention. A show-cause notice dated October 27 was issued to a resident of Begum Hazrat Mahal girls’ hostel over allegations that she had obtained emergency leave on misleading grounds before taking part in the protests.

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The hostel’s provost asked her to submit a written explanation within 24 hours, warning that an unsatisfactory response could lead to disciplinary action.

A notice circulated by the hostel’s discipline committee also said residents had been asked to take compulsory leave by November 1 because of the online academic schedule. However, a university official said no official notification directing students to vacate hostels had been issued.

(With PTI inputs)