Delhi's max temperature to dip soon, Western Disturbance to bring rain: IMD

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to fall by two to three degrees Celsius after a couple of days due to a Western disturbance that is approaching the North India region, the weather department said. For the past week, the regular sunny weather has helped Delhi residents enjoy the pleasant weather.(Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

Delhi on Monday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below the season's average. The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at a 'moderate' 169.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Dr Soma Sen Roy told news agency ANI that owing to the approaching Western Disturbance, rainfall activity will increase over the Western Himalayan region.

"We have heavy rainfall warnings for the region of February 26-28. In between, we are expecting rainfall to increase on February 27. When the rainfall increases, we will issue an "orange" alert for the J&K and Himachal Pradesh," Roy added.

Rain forecast

The weather office said that rain is also expected over the plain regions of Punjab, Haryana, west UP and north Rajasthan on February 27. In addition, thunderstorm activity will also increase in the hilly regions on February 28.

While initially, during the next two days, the maximum temperature in the entire north India region is expected to increase. The temperature is likely to fall when the clouds begin to appear over the region, the IMD scientist noted.

"In the plain regions, maximum temperature to start falling after two days...in Delhi, maximum temperature is likely to increase over next two days and thereafter maximum temperature is likely to fall by 2-3 degrees due to drizzle," Roy added.

In the northeast Assam region, a cyclonic circulation is lying in the lower tropospheric levels. Isolated or scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is likely over the sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on February 24 and over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 24 and 25.

"Hailstorm activity also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and northeast Assam on February 24," the IMD weather bulletin said.

The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning during February 27 to March 1. These regions, including Kerala and Mahe, are likely to receive Heavy rainfall on February 28 and March 1.

Notably, for Monday, Delhi's maximum temperature is forecast to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be around 11 degrees Celsius.