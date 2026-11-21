The Congress said on Friday that it was willing to discuss with the government a fresh delimitation bill that will delink the redrawing of constituencies on the basis of the 2027 Census, signalling a change in stance on the controversial legislation that couldn’t garner the required support earlier this year.

“The Congress wants the matter to be resolved through dialogue and discussion with all political parties," party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said. (PTI) more less

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The development comes amid continued uncertainty about the winter session of Parliament – which began on December 1 last year – and speculation that the government was still interested in calling a special session to push through bills implementing delimitation and women’s reservation. The government might offer a constitutional guarantee of a 50% increase in the seats of all states, said Congress functionaries.

Government tries to break stalemate

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“The Congress is not against the delimitation exercise as such, but wants the matter to be resolved through dialogue and discussion with all political parties to ensure that no state is put at a disadvantageous position. Once the results of the Census are out early next year, Article 82 of the Constitution will come into force and delimitation would be held, which could be unfavourable to some southern states and thus, is not feasible,” party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

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{{^usCountry}} HT had reported earlier that the Union government was reaching out to opposition parties to set aside political differences and support the legislation, as well as some allies. Government’s managers were working behind the scenes to persuade the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, to support the bills. It had also reached out to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar. The government is assured of support from Nationalist Citizens Party of India lawmakers who rebelled against the Trinamool Congress. Congress sticks to original demands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT had reported earlier that the Union government was reaching out to opposition parties to set aside political differences and support the legislation, as well as some allies. Government’s managers were working behind the scenes to persuade the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, to support the bills. It had also reached out to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar. The government is assured of support from Nationalist Citizens Party of India lawmakers who rebelled against the Trinamool Congress. Congress sticks to original demands {{/usCountry}}

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To be sure, the Congress reiterated its four original demands – Lok Sabha seats must remain at 543, the women quota should be carved out of 543, retain state-wise quota and freeze these for 25 years, and demanded an all-party meeting and talks with the government.

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It added that the government was yet to disclose any proposals for the delimitation bill.

Ramesh also said that all parties of the INDIA bloc, including the NCP(SP) and the DMK, were on the same page on the four points. He said the DMK was party to a Tamil Nadu assembly resolution that said that there should be no change in the number of Lok Sabha seats and that Tamil Nadu should not be put at a disadvantageous position due to delimitation.

“There is no question of the government negotiating on the provision for the 50% increase in seats. The government has already reached out to all parties with the assurance that no state will lose any seats. The bill proposes to maintain the proportional representation of states,” a senior NDA leader said.

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In April this year, the constitution amendment bill to increase the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats from 550 to 850 and link the women’s quota with the last published census failed to garner the required two-thirds majority. At the time, the bill got 298 votes in favour and 230 against. Since then, 20 out of 28 Trinamool Congress lawmakers have said they’ll support the National Democratic Alliance and six of nine Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have joined the Shiv Sena. But the Opposition still has more than the 181 votes required to deny the bill passage.

A delimitation on the basis of the 2027 census—as mandated under Article 82 of the Constitution—effectively means that southern states and a few other states such as Punjab face the possibility of losing a proportion of seats while more populous states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra might get a higher quota of constituencies. “Upon the completion of each census, the allocation of seats in the House of the People to the States and the division of each State into territorial constituencies shall be readjusted by such authority and in such manner as Parliament may by law determine,” says Article 82 of the Constitution.

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This provision was put in abeyance till 2026, first by the Indira Gandhi government in 1976 and then by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 2001. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty First Amendment) Bill, 2026 or the Delimitation Bill, which seeks to redraw boundaries based on the 2011 Census and is a prerequisite for implementing the 33% quotas for women in legislatures, requires a two-thirds majority for passage, which the NDA does not currently have in either House.

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