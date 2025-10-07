Pak's remarks on Kashmiri women security gets big reply from India at UNSC: ‘Delusional tirade’

India has once again slammed Pakistan at the United Nations, this time during a debate on women peace and security. Speaking at the UNSC debate, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish called out Pakistan for its "delusional tirade" against India, especially Jammu and Kashmir. Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish slammed Pakistani during the UNSC Open Debate on women peace and security. (PTI)

"Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet," he said.

The UN representative further slammed Islamabad for its violation of women's rights and accused it of "misdirecting the world with hyperbole."

"This is a country that conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. The world sees through Pakistan’s propaganda," he added further.

India's response came to the remarks of Counsellor, Saima Saleem, who is part of the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations.

During her remarks, Saleem discussed the “plight” of Kashmiri women who have been "for decades of occupation have endured sexual violence deployed as a weapon of war."

"UN human rights mechanisms, including the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and Special Procedures along with organisations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and Médecins Sans Frontières, have documented these violations," she said, adding that the crimes documented include structural impunity, harassment of women human rights defenders and journalists, reprisals against female family members of the disappeared, torture and arbitrary detentions, and widespread trauma of sexual violence and abuse.

"To exclude Kashmiri women from the Women, Peace and Security agenda erases its legitimacy and undermines its universality. The Jammu and Kashmir dispute is on this Council's agenda and therefore, future reports must reflect their plight accordingly," she added.

What was Operation Searchlight?

Operation Searchlight was a military operation carried out by the Pakistani Army as part of an effort to stop the Bengali nationalist movement in Bangladesh, then East Pakistan.

As a result, around 300,000 to 3,00,000 Bengali were killed by Pakistani forces. Furthermore, around 400,000 Bengali women were raped as part of this campaign of mass murder and genocidal sexual violence.

The ethnic cleansing of Bengalis during this Operation also prompted Indian intervention as 10 million Bengali refugees fled to the neighbouring country.

The events from March to April 1971 ultimately triggered the 1971 Liberation War, which saw East Pakistan break away and turn into Bangladesh.

UNSC marks debate on women peace

The UNSC debate on Women Peace and Security was held to mark 25 years of Resolution 1325. This resolution was adopted in 2000 and marked the impact of disproportionate and unique impact of armed conflict on women and girls.

The resolution largely focuses on the prevention of any violations of women's rights, especially during conflicts.

India slams Pakistan PM at UN

In September, India has issued a sharp rebuke to Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's speech at the UN General Assembly. During his speech, Sharif presented misdirected facts regarding Operation Sindoor and Pakistan's 'win' during the May standoff between the two countries.

Operation Sindoor was a military operation carried out by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. During the operation, India struck terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.