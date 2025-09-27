India shoots down Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif's ‘win’ claim at UN: ‘Destroyed runways, burnt hangars’

India on Saturday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks at the UN General Assembly with diplomat Petal Gahlot calling out Sharif for "once again glorifying terrorism". In his speech at the UNGA debate, the Pakistan prime minister further claimed that Islamabad had “won the war” and will "now we seek to win peace in our part of the world(PTI/AFP)

In his speech at the UNGA debate, the Pakistan prime minister further claimed that Islamabad had “won the war” and will "now we seek to win peace in our part of the world" — a reference to India's Operation Sindoor after a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In response to this remark, India's Petal Gahlot reiterated that it was Pakistan's military which "pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting".

She added that pictures to the damage caused to Pakistani runways and hangars were available as evidence. "If destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars look like victory, as the Prime Minister claimed, Pakistan is welcome to enjoy it," said the Indian diplomat.

At the UN, the Pakistani leader presented a "twisted" account of Operation Sindoor, in which he said Pakistan was faced by unprovoked aggression by India.

"In May this year, my country confronted unprovoked aggression from our eastern front. The enemy came shrouded in arrogance, and we sent them back in humiliation. India sought to extract political gains from a human tragedy by spurning my sincere offer of an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident. Instead, it attacked our cities and targeted our innocent civilians. When our territorial integrity and national security were violated, our response was in accordance with the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations charter," said Sharif.

During Operation Sindoor, India launched strikes targeting terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking during India's right to reply, Gahlot reminded the assembly that at the UN Security Council on April 25, 2025, Pakistan shielded “The Resistance Front – a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit” from responsibility for the “barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir".