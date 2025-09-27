India slams Shehbaz Sharif's UNGA speech: 'No shame… Pakistan sheltered Osama bin Laden'

India hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), accusing Islamabad of glorifying terrorism and distorting facts. First secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot. (ANI)

Exercising India’s right of reply at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) after Shehbaz Sharif’s address, first secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Petal Gahlot on Friday (local time) launched a sharp rebuttal.

“Mr President, this assembly witnessed absurd theatrics in the morning from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who once again glorified terrorism that is so central to their foreign policy. However, no degree of drama and no level of lies can conceal the facts,” Petal Gahlot said.

She reminded the assembly that at the UN Security Council on April 25, 2025, Pakistan shielded “The Resistance Front – a Pakistani-sponsored terror outfit” from responsibility for the “barbaric massacre of tourists in the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“A picture speaks a thousand words, and we saw many pictures of terrorists slain in Bahawalpur and Muridke terror complexes by Indian forces during Operation Sindoor. When senior Pakistani military and civilian officials publicly glorify and pay homage to such notorious terrorists, can there be any doubt about the proclivities of this regime? The Prime Minister of Pakistan also advanced a bizarre account of the recent conflict with India. The record on this matter is clear. Till 9th May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on 10th May, the military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting,” she added.

Gahlot further said, “Mr President, a country long steeped in the tradition of deploying and exporting terrorism has no shame in advancing the most ludicrous narratives to that end. Let us recall that it sheltered Osama bin Laden for a decade, even while pretending to partner in the war against terrorism, its ministers have just recently acknowledged that they have been operating terrorist camps for decades. It should come as no surprise that once again this duplicity continues, this time at the level of its Prime Minister.”

India’s strong response came after Sharif used his speech at the UNGA to raise the Kashmir issue.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.