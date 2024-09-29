Dera chief seeks parole again; poll panel questions reasoning

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, has once again sought a temporary release on a 20-day parole, with the demand coming just days before the October 5 Haryana assembly polls. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who returned to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on September 2 after being released on a 21-day furlough on August 13, has often been accused of trying to influence his followers, largely based in Haryana, to vote in a particular manner in the elections. (AFP)

Singh, who returned to Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on September 2 after being released on a 21-day furlough on August 13, has often been accused of trying to influence his followers, largely based in Haryana, to vote in a particular manner in the elections.

Since his 20-year sentencing in 2017, the Dera chief has been out of prison either on parole or furlough 10 times, spending 255 days, or more than eight months, outside jail. Several of his paroles and furloughs coincided with polls in Haryana and neighbouring states.

Officials familiar with the matter said Singh’s application for a 20-day parole has been sent to the election department, which has asked the jails department to explain the “compelling emergent reasons” — as mandated by the Election Commission’s guidelines — behind the request.

According to an April 2019 EC communication to the states, the parole should be given in the “cases of extreme emergency” and it should be ensured that the convict “does not indulge in any election related activities”.

Elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly will be held on October 5.

Political observers maintained that the Dera chief, considering the following the controversial head of the Sirsa-based sect commands, remains relevant in poll season. Politicians of various hues have been known to seek his “blessings” during the elections, Prof Ashutosh Kumar, a political scientist from Panjab University, Chandigarh, said.

“Every convict has the right for being considered for temporary release,” a state official said, dismissing any claims of favour.

A Dera spokesperson said since Singh was entitled to 91 days of temporary release in a calendar year, his request for a 20-day parole was in accordance to the law.

“He has availed 50 days of parole and 21 days of furlough. So, he is entitled to another 20 days of parole in the calendar year. As the year is coming to a close, he has to avail the 20-day parole otherwise it will lapse,” the spokesperson said.

The Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act lays down that a convicted prisoner (except hardcore convicts) may be released on regular parole, which does not count to a person’s term served, for up to 10 of the 52 weeks in a calendar year, at most in two parts. Besides, a convicted prisoner is entitled to three weeks — 21 days — of furlough but it cannot be availed in parts.

Denying any poll-related motive behind the application, the spokesperson said they don’t know when their request for parole will be approved. “Maybe it will get approved after the assembly polls. Even the request for grant of 21-day furlough which we got in August was made much before,’’ the spokesperson said.

In January 2023, BJP leaders — Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar and former minister Krishen Kumar Bedi —attended a virtual satsang addressed by the Dera chief and held an interaction with him during his 40-day parole. Though the two denied any political motive, the opposition Congress criticised their action as a “vote-catching ploy”. In 2022, Haryana BJP leaders, including then Karnal mayor Renu Gupta, attended an online congregation addressed by Singh (who was out on temporary release), triggering criticism.