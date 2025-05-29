Dhaka is blaming India to deflect from domestic governance challenges, says MEA

NEW DELHI: India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday accused the interim government in Bangladesh of trying to deflect attention away from domestic governance challenges by blaming New Delhi. Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press briefing in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Grab)

“As far as the government there is concerned, it is their responsibility to deal with governance issues. When statements like this are made, it feels like you are trying to deflect internal governance challenges in another direction. Saying that these challenges are being caused by others will not secure a solution to the problem,” the ministry’s spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal was responding to a question about a recent statement, allegedly made by Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, that Dhaka faced a serious crisis due to India’s push for “hegemony” over the country.

The controversy began last week after a meeting between Yunus and Mahmudur Rahman Manna, the president of the political party Nagorik Oikya. At a subsequent press conference, Manna told reporters that Yunus had warned of a deep crisis caused by a “conspiracy of Indian hegemony”.

“He started the discussion by saying that we are in a deep crisis. By crisis, he meant the conspiracy of Indian hegemony. Indian hegemony does not want to accept this change in our country at all. If they could, they would destroy us in a single day, and they are doing everything necessary to that end. That’s what he said,” Manna was quoted as saying in local media reports.

These comments have received attention in India, which prompted the comment from the MEA on Thursday. However, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that New Delhi continues to seek a partnership with Dhaka.

US student visas

The external affairs ministry also weighed in on the Trump administration’s decision to pause scheduling of new student visa interviews globally, a move that could affect Indian applicants.

“While we note that issuance of visas is a sovereign function, we hope that the applications of Indian students will be considered on merit and that they will be able to join their academic programs on time,” Jaiswal said, while noting that the issue is a priority for New Delhi.

Jaiswal’s statement came even as foreign secretary Vikram Misri wrapped up a three-day visit to the United States on Thursday. Trade, critical technologies and defence were in focus during Misri’s visit, which included meetings with deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau and under secretary of commerce Jeffrey Kessler. The two sides also discussed strengthening key forums such as the Quad, the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor and the I2U2 grouping.

Operation Sindoor

Misri’s visit comes in the weeks following a serious military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May. On May 10, the two countries reached a ceasefire agreement that was first announced by US President Donald Trump. Washington claimed credit for helping broker the ceasefire, including by offering trade access to both India and Pakistan.

For its part, New Delhi has pushed back against this characterisation of how the ceasefire agreement was reached. India maintains that the ceasefire agreement was reached bilaterally after military contacts between New Delhi and Islamabad. India has also rejected Washington’s assertion that India-Pakistan talks were to be held on a number of key issues, including Kashmir.

On Thursday, the MEA reiterated its position.

“From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on 7 May till the understanding of cessation of firing and military action on 10 May, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade or tariffs did not come up in any of those discussions. The External Affairs Minister has also made clear that the cessation of firing was decided upon through direct contacts between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan,” said Jaiswal.