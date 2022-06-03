Dhami wins crucial Champawat bypoll by over 55,000 votes

Rudrapur: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami won Champawat by-poll by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

Dhami bagged 58,258 votes while Congress’s Nirmala Gahtori got 3,233 votes of total 62,898 votes polled.

“BJP registers win in Champawat by-elections,” Dhami said in a tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and leaders started celebrations in connection with Dhami’s victory in the elections, saying it is a historic victory. The victory will pave way for Dhami to return to the legislative assembly.

Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik congratulated Dhami on the win.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Honorable Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Dhamiji on winning the Champawat by-election with huge votes,” he said.

Dhami, who had lost the Khatima seat in the state Assembly polls, contested from Champawat to become an MLA. According to the Constitution, he needs to fulfil this requirement within six months of being sworn in to continue as the chief minister.

The chief minister visited a polling booth today in Banbasa and also offered prayers at a temple in Khatima. Earlier, he exuded confidence in winning the bypoll stating that it is not “even a party poll now” as the people will vote for him.

