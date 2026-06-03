Did RBI sell gold reserves worth $12 billion to save foreign assets? A fact-check

The Centre on Wednesday dismissed reports suggesting that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had sold gold reserves worth USD 12 billion to strengthen the country's foreign exchange reserves. The clarification came after a Bloomberg report claimed that the central bank may have reduced part of its gold holdings, (Representational image/File Photo)

The clarification came after a Bloomberg report claimed that the central bank may have reduced part of its gold holdings to protect its foreign-currency reserves from the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

A fact-check on RBI's gold ‘sale’ claims In a press release issued on Wednesday, India's central bank rejected media reports claiming that it had sold gold reserves worth roughly $12 billion to protect its foreign-currency assets.

“The RBI emphasises that these reports are not correct," it said.

The bank also said that the physical stock of gold remains unchanged at 880.52 tonnes as of date. “Members of the public are, therefore, advised to rely on official information published by RBI from time to time in such matters,” it added.

Meanwhile, PIB (Press Information Bureau) also published a fact-check on the reports, calling them “fake”.

It said the share of gold in India's foreign exchange reserves “rose to 16.70% on March 31, 2026”.

“According to @RBI, the share of gold in India's foreign exchange reserves rose from 13.92% at end-September 2025 to 16.70% on March 31, 2026, and further to 16.85% as of May 22, 2026,” it said in the post.