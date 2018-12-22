Did they, did they not? Confusion surrounds AAP’s resolution, Lamba’s resignation

Confusion prevailed over Delhi Assembly’s Friday resolution on withdrawing former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna and the consequent resignation of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba.

While Lamba, the Chandni Chowk MLA, in her tweet on Friday said that she was asked by Kejriwal to resign after she refused to support a resolution seeking withdrawal of Bharat Ratna from former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, senior party leader Manish Sisodia on Saturday said no such thing had happened. “No resignation has been sought and from no one, all these are rumours,” the deputy CM was quoted by ANI as saying.

Within hours of Sisodia’s statement, Lamba was quoted by ANI as saying she was not resigning.

Lamba, an MLA from Chandni Chowk, on Friday said she had “opposed” the inclusion of the portion on Gandhi and was being “punished” for the same.

“Today, there was a proposal in the assembly to seek withdrawal of Bharat Ratna award to former PM Rajiv Gandhi. In my speech in the House, I was asked to support this motion. I did not agree and staged a walk out of the House. Now I am ready to face whatever punishment,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

There was no clarity on whether the resolution seeking withdrawal of Bharat Ratna from Gandhi was passed in the House or not. While Assembly secretariat officials and Leader of Opposition, senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta, said the resolution was passed on a voice vote, AAP leaders said that the part about Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna was “an amendment”, which had not been originally passed.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, who moved the resolution in the assembly, told ANI on Saturday the reference to the withdrawal of Bharat Ratna “wasn’t a part of the original resolution, it was my feeling and I said it. Technically it wasn’t in the notice”

Earlier, Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP legislator from Greater Kailash, said the lines about Gandhi was not a part of the resolution placed before the House and distributed among the members.

“Lines about late Rajiv Gandhi were added by one MLA in his handwriting proposing an addition/amendment about late Rajiv Gandhi. Amendments cannot be passed in this manner,” he said in a tweet.

He then said that the handwritten amendment was added by Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti and passed on to Jarnail Singh. Bharadwaj said that the portion about Gandhi was not adopted by the House.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president, Ajay Maken criticised AAP for targeting the former PM. “Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country. True colours of AAP have come out in the open. I have always believed that AAP is the BJP’s ‘B team’. They fielded candidates in Goa, Punjab, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh just to cut the votes of Congress and help the BJP,” Maken tweeted.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 15:49 IST