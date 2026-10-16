West Bengal minister accuses CJP of disrupting Navratri, Durga Puja festivities with Tiranga march

West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh on Friday accused the CJP of disrupting festive celebrations by organising a Tiranga march in Delhi during Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations, alleging that political protests at this time were creating tension in the country.

The senior BJP leader is the latest entrant into a political row over conducting protests while maintaining civic life and freedom of movement. (ANI)

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The senior BJP leader said India had a tradition of celebrating religious festivals across the country and accused the organisers of the march of preventing people from observing the festivities peacefully.

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"India is a religious country. According to its traditions, Navratri and Durga Puja are celebrated across the country. By holding political protests, they are disrupting people's celebrations and spreading tension in the country. The public will hold them accountable," Ghosh added.

Deep Dive Why did the CJP plan its ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Delhi? The CJP said the march was to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision. Its founder also said it was a protest against the arrests of party leaders and the loss of Jantar Mantar’s status as a designated protest site. What did Dilip Ghosh accuse the CJP of doing during Navratri and Durga Puja? Ghosh accused the CJP of disrupting festive celebrations by organising a political march, saying it could prevent people from celebrating peacefully and spread tension. What did the Supreme Court say about the CJP march’s impact on Connaught Place traders? The court said protesters, traders and authorities should find a way to accommodate their competing interests. It warned it could consider compensation if restrictions linked to the protest disproportionately harmed businesses and livelihoods.

His remarks came amid a political row over the CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march in Delhi, organised to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The march was announced following the arrests of CJP leaders. The party has alleged that the arrests were linked to flag-waving, while its founder Abhijeet Dipke has maintained that the protest aims to secure the CEC's removal and an independent process for appointing his successor.

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{{^usCountry}} More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and an expanded CCTV camera network have been pressed into service in the New Delhi area ahead of the CJP's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at the Central Park in Connaught Place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel, 220 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and an expanded CCTV camera network have been pressed into service in the New Delhi area ahead of the CJP's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at the Central Park in Connaught Place. {{/usCountry}}