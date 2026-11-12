Direct tax collections rise 14% to 17.5L-cr

The gross direct tax collections in 2026-27 up to November 10 jumped little over 14% on an annualised basis to around ₹17.50 lakh crore with net revenue after refunds increasing by nearly 12% to ₹14.42 lakh crore due to stronger receipts from corporate tax segment and securities transactions, according to government data.

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The gross direct tax collection in the current financial year (up to November 10 of FY27) increased 14.02% to ₹17,50,285.89 crore compared to ₹15,35,076.31 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY26), data released on Wednesday said.

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After refunds, net direct tax revenue surged by 11.76% to ₹14,41,978.91 crore in FY27 (up to November 10) compared to ₹12,90,204.10 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Total refunds in the said period of 2026-27 were ₹3,08,306.98 crore as against ₹2,44,872.21 crore in the corresponding period of 2025-26, registering a 25.91% jump, official data said.

Net collections from corporate tax (CT) saw a 17.84% increase to ₹6,31,959.53 crore in 2026-27 (up to November 10) as compared to ₹5,36,285.79 crore collected during the same period of previous financial year.

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{{^usCountry}} Net revenues from non-corporate tax (NCT) during current period saw a modest 5.3% growth to ₹7,55,944.96 crore as against ₹7,17,922.31 crore in the same period of previous year. NCT mainly involves individual taxpayers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Net revenues from non-corporate tax (NCT) during current period saw a modest 5.3% growth to ₹7,55,944.96 crore as against ₹7,17,922.31 crore in the same period of previous year. NCT mainly involves individual taxpayers. {{/usCountry}}

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Net collections through securities transaction tax (STT) saw about 51.6% jump to ₹54,077.90 crore in the current period (April 1 to November 10 of 2026-27) compared to ₹35,681.88 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.