‘Disdain for…’: BJP slams Cong's Pawan Khera for ‘Gautam Das’ jibe at PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday hit out at Congress leader Pawan Khera after he addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ Modi. The video is from a presser he addressed last Friday.



In a clip which has gone viral, Khera said,"Why are you running away from a debate in Parliament? Why are you scared of JPC? Even PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee set up JPC during their stints as prime ministers. What problem does Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ , ‘Damodadardas’ have with JPC? It is Damodardas right. His name is Damodardas but deeds are of ‘Gautam Das'".



“The Congress has repeatedly targeted PM Modi for his humble origins and now they haven’t even spared his dead father, who had nothing to do with politics… Congress’s deep seated sense of entitlement and disdain for a self made man doesn’t sit well with an aspirational India”, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted.

Khera, who is the chairperson of Congress media and publicity wing, later tweeted saying, “I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das….”.



The Congress has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee over allegations of fraud against Adani Group levelled by US-based Hindenburg. During his speech in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Gautam Adani jumped from being on 609th position on the world rich list to becoming the second richest person in the world.

“Then the real magic starts, when the PM comes to Delhi and the real magic begins in 2014. In 2014, he was in 609th spot on the list of richest people and climbed to the second spot,” Gandhi had said in the Lok Sabha.



Continuing his attacks, Gandhi had alleged the Adani Group got contracts in airport and defence sectors without prior experience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON