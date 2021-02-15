Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon
- Disengagement between rival soldiers deployed on heights on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso began on February 10. The process is likely to be over by the weekend. Senior commanders of the two armies are likely to meet next week to discuss disengagement at other friction points.
The disengagement process in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso area is in full swing, with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) knocking down military structures it had built since the border standoff began last May, people familiar with the developments said on Monday.
“PLA has removed a jetty near Finger 5 on the north bank of Pangong Tso. Some structures at a make-shift helipad are also gone. Observations towers, bunkers and shelters are being removed too. It’s part of the disengagement agreement,” said an official cited above.
Disengagement between rival soldiers deployed on heights on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso began on February 10. The process will be over by the weekend, said a second official. Senior commanders of the two armies are likely to meet next week to discuss disengagement at other friction points in eastern Ladakh, the official said.
PLA is retreating to its base east of Finger 8 on the north bank of Pangong Tso, while the Indian army is moving back to its permanent position near Finger 3. Neither side will patrol the contested areas in between until an agreement is reached through future talks.
In a statement in Parliament on February 11, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that structures built by both sides after April 2020 at heights on both banks of the lake will be removed. PLA had set up scores of structures in the Finger Area including bunkers, pillboxes, observation posts and tented camps.
Outstanding problems with PLA at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra - friction points on the contested border in eastern Ladakh - will be tackled after full disengagement in the Pangong Tso area.
The outstanding issues relating to deployment and patrolling at the three friction points will be taken up within 48 hours of pullback of troops in the Pangong Tso area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon
- Disengagement between rival soldiers deployed on heights on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso began on February 10. The process is likely to be over by the weekend. Senior commanders of the two armies are likely to meet next week to discuss disengagement at other friction points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Congress leader's liquor offer to farmers, BKU's Rakesh Tikait reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: U'khand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer's resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit row: Shantanu Muluk, one of 3 accused, seeks transit anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Japan pitch for Assam to be hub of connectivity with Southeast Asia
- External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki visited Assam to review projects being implemented with Japanese support, and outlined a vision of Assam playing a crucial role in India’s efforts to link up with and benefit from new markets in Southeast Asian nations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Danfoss, IISc ink pact to promote natural refrigerants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ker CM launches fibre optic network for free internet access to 20 lakh families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer’s resignation as cricket coach
- Wasim Jaffer resigned from the position of coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team on February 8 citing "interference and bias of selectors and CAU office bearers in team selection and promoting non-deserving players."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat extends night curfew in 4 metro cities from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai’s Byculla zoo reopens after Covid shutdown, draws 1,400 visitors on Day 1
- The Byculla zoo which was shut down on March 25, 2020, reopened after almost a year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak spouses of Kashmiri men flag their plight, seek citizenship, travel papers
- The group of women appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to look into their issues from a humanitarian point of view because they have been unable to go home and meet families and relatives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arvind Kejriwal to visit Meerut, address ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ on February 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia from Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox