Dispute over ‘spicey noodles’ turns violent at Bengaluru eatery; 4 held for assaulting Assamese workers

Four men have been held for allegedly assaulting three Assamese workers at a fast-food outlet in Bengaluru after they complained that the noodles served to them were too spicy, police said on Monday.

A group of men allegedly in an inebriated state confronted the Bengaluru eatery staff over the spice level of the noodles, (Unsplash/representational image)

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The incident occurred late on October 29 at an eatery in Doddathoguru, under the Electronic City police station limits, they said.

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CCTV footage of the alleged assault also surfaced online, showing the men attacking the workers.

According to police, a group of men allegedly in an inebriated state confronted the staff over the spice level of the noodles, following which an argument broke out.

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The confrontation escalated with the accused allegedly knocking the workers to the ground and punching and kicking them. A bystander who intervened to stop the assault was also attacked, a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Following a complaint from the victims, the Electronic City police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and initiated an inquiry to identify those involved. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a complaint from the victims, the Electronic City police registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) and initiated an inquiry to identify those involved. {{/usCountry}}

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The police subsequently traced and apprehended four men -- Ravi Kumar (31), Puttaswamy (35), Manohar (31) and Siddaraj, all residents of Doddathoguru.

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They were served notices under relevant legal provisions and released pending further inquiry, police said, adding that further legal proceedings are underway.