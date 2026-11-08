‘Had to accept her wish’: Row over Vedic rituals at wedding of DMK general secretary's granddaughter

The conduct of Vedic traditions and Sanskrit chants at DMK general secretary Duraimurugan’s granddaughter’s wedding has sparked a controversy in Tamil Nadu.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan. (HT File Photo)

According to news agency PTI, the senior DMK leader has expressed regret over the incident and said that the ceremony was conducted as per his granddaughter's preferences.

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Senthamarai, the granddaughter of Duraimurugan, and Deepak Ravi, son of film producer Kannan Ravi, got married on November 1 in Chennai.

The guest list included former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, actors Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan, as well as several well-known figures from the film industry.

Vedic wedding draws flak from DK prez Veeramani

The event drew sharp objections from Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, who questioned the use of religious rituals at the wedding in a family associated with the Dravidian movement.

Veeramani criticised Duraimurugan, arguing that such personal decisions should not contradict the movement’s founding ideals of rationalism. Following the backlash, the DMK leader expressed regret.

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Veeramani also questioned the contrast between the wedding invitation, which carried photographs of Dravidian movement icons and DMK leaders, and the ceremony itself, where priests performed rituals. Citing Duraimurugan’s post in the party, he called on DMK chief MK Stalin to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Duraimurugan says he gave in to granddaughter’s wishes

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Speaking to the media on November 6, Duraimurugan explained that the wedding was conducted according to his granddaughter’s preferences. He said she had pursued her education overseas and married outside her caste, and had specifically wanted a traditional ceremony performed by priests.

The DMK leader said he eventually agreed to her request.

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"I had to accept my granddaughter's wish due to her insistence. I regret the incident. No one needs to make this a political issue or turn it into a subject of debate," Duraimurugan said, as quoted by PTI.

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Reiterating his commitment to party principles, Duraimurugan said his own wedding and that of his son, Kathir Anand, had been solemnised by then CM and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi without such rituals.