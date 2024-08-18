DMRC shares crucial update on Delhi Metro services on Raksha Bandhan

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Sunday said that it will be ready with additional standby trains on its corridors for induction into services for Raksha Bandhan, which falls on Monday. the DMRC wrote that it will also deployed additional personnel at the Metro stations to cater to an extra rush of commuters through additional ticket counters

“Passengers are requested to use Mobile Apps i.e. DMRC MOMENTUM 2.O,WHATSAPP, PAYTM,ONE DELHI, AMAZON to buy QR tickets online to avoid rush at ticket counters or to buy National Common Mobility Card / Smart Card from Customer care centers. Guards/Customer Facilitation Agents (CFA) will be deployed at major Metro stations to help and guide commuters on the day,” the DMRC post added.

President Murmu extends Raksha Bandhan wishes

In another development, President Droupadi Murmu extended Raksha Bandhan greetings ahead of the festival.

“Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters, which strengthens the feeling of love and mutual trust. This festival goes beyond religious and cultural boundaries to symbolise the unity in diversity of our country,” the President was quoted by PTI as saying in a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"This festival strengthens our determination to protect the rights of women. May this festival nurture the spirit of harmony and love, and enhance the respect for women in the society," she added.

The festival will be celebrated on Monday. It is marked by the practice of sisters tying a ‘rakhi’ on the wrist of their brothers.

'Trade on Raksha Bandhan worth ₹ 12,000 crore this year': Trade body

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday anticipated a festive trade of over ₹12,000 crore across the country during the Rakhi festival, ANI reported.

The trade body said that the markets are witnessing a massive rush for Rakhi shopping, and people are very enthusiastic about the festival. It urged customers to celebrate the festival with Indian goods.