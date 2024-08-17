Raksha Bandhan 2024: History, city-wise shubh muhurat, significance, celebration and all you need to know about Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan 2024: The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with pomp every year. It falls on the Poornima Tithi (full moon day) of Shravan Maas (Sawan month). It honours the everlasting and special bonds shared between siblings. Know the history, city-wise shubh muhurat, significance, celebration, and more about this festival. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Make Raksha Bandhan celebrations on August 19 meaningful by knowing the festival's history, significance, and more. (Pixabay)

Raksha Bandhan 2024: When is Rakhi? City-wise shubh muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2024: The auspicious Hindu festival of Rakhi celebrates the bond between siblings. (File photo)

Rakhi or Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday, August 19. Tying Rakhi on your sibling's wrist during the shubh muhurat is considered auspicious. Find out the citywise shubh muhurat to perform Rakhi rituals below.

New Delhi - 1:30 pm to 9:08 pm

Pune - 1:30 pm to 9:14 pm

Chennai - 1:30 pm to 8:46 pm

Kolkata - 1:30 pm to 8:19 pm

Hyderabad - 1:30 pm to 8:55 pm

Ahmedabad - 1:30 pm to 9:22 pm

Noida - 1:30 pm to 9:07 pm

Jaipur - 1:30 pm to 9:12 pm

Mumbai - 1:30 pm to 9:19 pm

Gurgaon - 1:30 pm to 9:08 pm

Bengaluru - 1:30 pm to 8:56 pm

Chandigarh - 1:30 pm to 9:11 pm

Raksha Bandhan 2024: History and significance

One of the legends associated with Raksha Bandhan originates from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. According to the mythology, Lord Krishna once accidentally cut his find on the Sudarshan Chakra. Seeing him injured, Draupadi tore a piece of cloth from her saree and tied it to stop the bleeding. Touched by her gesture, Lord Krishna promised to protect Draupadi forever. He fulfilled the promise when Draupadi faced public humiliation in the royal court of Hastinapur when the Kauravas tried to disrobe her.

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Rakhi falls on the Poornima Tithi (full moon day) of Shravan Maas (Sawan month). (File photo)

Another legend connects the festival's origin to Goddess Indrani and Lord Indra. According to Drik Panchang, the story narrates the power of sacred thread. Lord Indra was challenged by demons and was unable to match their strength. When he was leaving for battle, Goddes Indrani tied a sacred pouch, known as Raksha Potali, on Lord Indra's hand, which resulted in his victory over demons.

Raksha Bandhan holds a lot of significance for Hindus. It honours the bond between siblings. Additionally, the festival serves as an occasion for married women to return to their parent's home for the ceremony.

Raksha Bandhan 2024 Celebrations: How to celebrate Rakhi?

During Raksha Bandhan, sisters tie a sacred thread (Rakhi) on their brother's hands and perform rituals like aarti and tilak ceremony. Meanwhile, to honour their sister's love and affection for them, the brothers promise to protect them from all troubles. Nowadays, even brothers tie Rakhi on their sister's wrists, and sisters also perform the ritual among each other. In the modern context, exchanging presents has also become a part of the ritual. Siblings pamper each other with gifts and meaningful surprises. You can celebrate Rakhi by taking your sibling on a trip, cooking for them, planning a movie binge-watch session, and more.