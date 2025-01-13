‘Documents absolutely clear’: CM Atishi says BJP's lie on Shakur Basti is ‘exposed’

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Monday that documents clearly show that LG Saxena had ordered land use change in the Shakur Basti area. Atishi's statement comes a day after Saxena denied AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's allegations that the DDA, headed by Saxena, had ordered such changes in the area and warned of demolitions if the BJP wins the assembly elections in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi offers prayers at the Kalkaji temple before filing her nomination for Delhi Assembly polls, in New Delhi.(@AtishiAAP)

“Yesterday evening, LG Sahab issued a statement that Arvind Kejriwal is lying, but the documents are absolutely clear. DDA meeting was held, and land use was changed, so it is absolutely clear that BJP's lie has been caught. BJP leaders go to the slums, eat food with the people there, play carrom with the children and after a few months, they demolish all those slums,” Atishi said.

Kejriwal's ‘warning’

Speaking at a slum cluster at Shakur Basti in north Delhi, Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that the BJP plans to demolish the slums in the city and “hand over the land to builders”.

“The BJP is a party of wealthy people; they just want their votes before the election, and they will take their land after the elections,” Kejriwal claimed.

He also demanded that Union home minister Amit Shah to within 24 hours “withdraw all court cases against slums” where demolition has taken place over the past decade, promising not to contest the upcoming elections if the land and houses are returned to the displaced slum residents.

Atishi from Kalkaji

Atishi visited the Kalkaji temple to seek the blessings of Kalkaji Mai before filing her nomination from the Kalkaji assembly constituency.

“May the blessings of Kalkaji Mai remain on AAP and the people of Kalkaji, Delhi. The people of Kalkaji have given me a lot of love. I am not contesting the election of Kalkaji, but the people of Kalkaji are contesting it,” the AAP leader said.

