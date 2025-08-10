‘Doesn’t deserve my attention': Kalyan Banerjee amid row with Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress leader MP Kalyan Banerjee, escalating the spat with his party colleague and fellow MP Mahua Moitra, called her “below the standard" and said that she is not his “subject matter” at all. While reacting to Mahua Moitra’s remarks, Banerjee had said that labeling a male colleague as "sexually frustrated" isn’t boldness but “outright abuse".(ANI and PTI/File)

He said that there was no point talking about Mahua Moitra and that it was a waste of time and energy. Banerjee also expressed regret over getting angry and saying “few things” to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, reported India Today.

“That lady is not my subject matter at all and she is very below the standard. There is no point talking about her. I got angry for her and said a few things to Didi (Mamata Banerjee) too. Now I feel bad about it," the report quoted Banerjee as saying.

He added that Moitra does not deserve his attention and that his perception about the entire matter changed due to a lawyer’s text message. It was not immediately known whom he was referring to.

“A lawyer's text message has changed my perception on the matter. It was a wastage of time and energy. She doesn't deserve my attention. I made a mistake by giving her attention,” he said, according to the report.

Mahua Moitra vs Kalyan Banerjee row

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee resigned from the post of party’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha on Monday in a move seemingly triggered by his party colleague Mahua Moitra calling him a “pig” in a podcast with a media house.

Banerjee abruptly announced his resignation from the post after a virtual meeting of TMC MPs chaired by Mamata Banerjee.

"I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, as 'didi' (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," Banerjee told a news channel.

After Banerjee’s resignation from the post, TMC appointed Dr. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the new chief whip for the party in the Lok Sabha.

“If such language were directed at a woman, there would be nationwide outrage, and rightly so. But when a man is the target, it’s dismissed or even applauded. Let’s be clear: abuse is abuse — regardless of gender,” he had said.