‘Don’t have any': Shashi Tharoor quips on political power, and never being ‘former writer’

A video that captured Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's signature wit and literary flair is now going viral, and this time he was asked to choose between giving up his eloquence, books, or political power. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was asked to choose between his eloquence, political power, and books.(ANI)

His disarming response to this tough question once again won the hearts of several social media users, who applauded him for his brilliance and intellect.

On being asked to choose, Tharoor, without missing a beat, said, “Political power, without a doubt. Because I don’t have any.”

The quip, met with laughter, was, as per many of his X followers, “classic Tharoor”. In the video, the date of which could not immediately be determined, he went on to offer a deeper perspective on what fame and legacy meant to him.

“These are all transient things… If you ask me how I’d like to be remembered — I’m already a former minister, one day I’ll be a former MP, but what I’ll never be is a former writer," he said in the clip shared by an X user.

Tharoor's remark once again resonated with fans and followers across social media, many of whom praised Tharoor for valuing intellectual legacy over titles.

The clip, recently shared by an X user, is originally from Shashi Tharoor’s May interview with Sanam Arora, founder of India UK Achievers.

Meanwhile, on the political front, Tharoor held talks with Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs. The two spoke about strengthening ties with Europe.

In a post on X, Tharoor said, "Received a courtesy call from the newly-appointed Secretary (West) in the MEA, Sibi George, fresh from a successful stint in Japan. Spoke about the need to strengthen our relationship with Europe amid all the global uncertainties."

According to the MEA, the relationship between India and the European Union (EU) is based on shared values and principles, including democracy, the rule of law, a rules-based international order, and multilateralism. The ties are multifaceted and cover a broad spectrum of topics, including trade, investment, climate change, science and technology, digital, connectivity and agriculture.