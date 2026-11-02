'Don't need Dia Mirza to teach us how to celebrate': Mumbai mayor on BMC's pollution-free Diwali video takedown

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday defended the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s decision to take down a video featuring actor Dia Mirza on celebrating pollution-free Diwali.

Dia Mirza spoke to HT and said that the video was recorded as part of the Bombay High Court's recent appeal to celebrities (PTI/File)

Hitting out at the actor, Tawde said Hindus are well aware of how to celebrate Diwali and don't need Mirza to “teach them”. “Regarding how Hindus should celebrate Diwali—we certainly do not need Dia Mirza to teach us. We know how to celebrate our own Diwali. You should focus on your selective agenda,” Tawde said.

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She also accused the actor of opposing the government's efforts to address the environmental crisis. “She has even opposed statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Consistently, her opposition appears to be directed against Hindutva,” Tawde said.

Deep Dive Why did the BMC remove Dia Mirza’s pollution-free Diwali video? The video was removed after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to it. The BMC has not given a reason for taking it down. What did Dia Mirza say about her cracker-free Diwali video? Mirza said it was recorded to raise public awareness and encourage a healthier, more mindful celebration. She also said she had not charged for the public-service campaign. What Bombay High Court directions were behind the BMC’s anti-firecracker campaign? The campaign followed the court’s appeal for celebrities to support Maharashtra’s anti-firecracker effort. The court also directed authorities to restrict firecrackers in public places and spread awareness about noise and air pollution.

Her remarks came hours after the BMC took down from its social media handles a video featuring Mirza urging people to avoid noise and air pollution. The move followed objections from BJP Mumbai chief Ameet Satam. "We don't need lessons on how to celebrate #Diwali from @deespeak. Our traditions are deeply rooted in our culture," the BJP leader wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} According to news agency PTI, Mirza's video was removed within hours of Satam's comment, even as campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and others were retained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to news agency PTI, Mirza's video was removed within hours of Satam's comment, even as campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad and others were retained. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Supreme Court allows bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi on November 7-8 for limited period

The BMC's post accompanying Mirza's video stated that in accordance with the Bombay High Court's directives, bursting firecrackers on public roads, lanes and footpaths was strictly prohibited. The civic body did not has not given a reason for taking down the video. The copy will be updated with its response.

Mayor accuses actor of siding with ‘divisive forces’

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Backing the BMC's decision to remove Mirza's clip, Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde said she has always “sided with divisive forces”, news agency PTI quoted her as saying. "She had trolled PM Modi on the NEET exam issue She has always been anti-Hindu. We have blacklisted her," she said, according to PTI.

She also alleged that the actor has spoken against the Narmada project and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“The full picture is clear: you are against Hindutva. That is why we have strongly opposed her video; we do not need her to instruct us, as Hindus, on how to celebrate Diwali,” she said.

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Dia Mirza denies taking money for the video

Amid the ongoing political controversy over the video takedown, Mirza spoke to HT and said that the video was recorded as part of the Bombay High Court's recent appeal to celebrities to support Maharashtra’s anti-firecracker campaign.

“I have never charged any money for any public service campaigns. No idea who has been paid hefty amounts. The point is, celebrities are willing to work with civil society and governments if there is a priority to solve the very solve-able issue of pollution," she told HT.

She also said that the video was recorded in the interest of public awareness and was aimed at encouraging a healthier and more mindful celebration.

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Also Read: Delhi air quality takes a nosedive ahead of Diwali, anti-pollution curbs kick in

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders criticised the BMC for taking down Mirza's clip. According to PTI, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and former mayor Kishori Pednekar said that the civic administration had "become a slave of the BJP or its Mumbai president".

MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar also slammed Ameet Satam's comments and said: "Our Diwali can be celebrated even by lighting a single lamp and a lantern. Does the BJP approve of Satam's brand of 'hypocritical Hindutva' that supports bursting firecrackers in the name of religion?".

BJP minister Nitesh Rane however defended the criticism over Mirza's clip and alleged that she never tweets or offers such advice during Eid, Muharram or Bakri Eid.

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