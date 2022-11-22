‘Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi’: Russian envoy's comment draws applause | Watch

At the inaugural session of the Russian Culture Festival in Delhi, the country's ambassador to India drew audience's applause when he used a Hindi phrase to stress upon the strong bilateral ties. Denis Alipov - speaking at the event - underlined: "There's a popular saying in India - 'Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota (There's nothing more important than friendship). The mission of the festival is to strengthen humanitarian ties through cultural events."

Alipov's remarks came as India and Russia commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations. Notably, the cultural exchange between the two nations was affected due to the spread of coronavirus amid the pandemic. During the ceremony, Alipov asserted that he is resuming the tradition of reciprocal cultural festivals between the two countries after two years of online exchange due to the pandemic.

"Tonight we are resuming the wonderful tradition of reciprocal cultural festivals of Russia and India. This year, we have brought to India three very prominent, famous groups and dance and song groups and this particular year's festival will become a very colourful culmination of the 75th anniversary Russia-India diplomatic relations. It would be a very vivid illustration of the rich and diverse cultural bonds between our nations, the historic friendship, mutual interest and understanding and trust," the Russian Ambassador was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | There is a popular saying in India, "Dosti se zyada kuch bhi nahi hota". A very precise characteristic of the trusted & friendly character of Russia-India strategic partnership: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov at the Russian Culture festival inauguration in Delhi (21.11) pic.twitter.com/KPbPWJReE9 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

The Russian Culture Festival commenced from Monday, and will roll over Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai till November 29. A performance by Ensemble Lezginka, showcasing the distinctive folk art of Russia, marked the start of the festival.

The State Academic Honoured Dance Ensemble of Dagestan "Lezginka" was founded on September 6, 1958. The group has travelled to 75 different countries throughout its tenure and has won 52 prestigious dance competitions.

The event is organised by the federal state-funded cultural organisation Rosconcert with assistance from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs' India Council for Cultural Relations and the Russian Ministry of Culture.

