The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 71.24 kg of heroin from two vehicles near Chennai and arrested two people in connection with the suspected attempt to smuggle the contraband to Sri Lanka, officials said on Thursday.

The heroin was seized under the NDPS Act after DRI officials intercepted two vehicles following specific intelligence inputs on November 17 and 18. (Representative photo)

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Based on specific inputs, an intensive surveillance and coordinated operation was carried out on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, DRI officials said.

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The officials intercepted two suspected vehicles in Madhavaram, north of Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. A detailed examination of the vehicles led to the recovery of 69 packets containing an off-white powdery substance. The total recovered quantity was 71.24 kg of heroin, which was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Deep Dive How much heroin did the DRI seize near Chennai? The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 71.24 kg of heroin in 69 packets from two vehicles intercepted in Madhavaram, Chennai. The seizure was made under the NDPS Act, 1985. How did the DRI uncover the heroin consignment in Chennai? Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers conducted surveillance and a coordinated operation. They intercepted the suspected vehicles and found the heroin during a detailed examination. Was the seized heroin bound for Sri Lanka? Initial investigations indicated that the consignment was intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by the coastal route, with Chennai serving as a transit point. Two people were arrested in connection with the suspected smuggling attempt.

“The seizure constitutes one of the largest single heroin seizures reported in the country in 2026,” an official said.

The exact value of the seizure was not disclosed, but an official requesting anonymity said it was expected to be around ₹140 crore.

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{{^usCountry}} Initial interrogation revealed that the consignment was intended to be smuggled into Sri Lanka through the coastal route, with Chennai being the transit point, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Initial interrogation revealed that the consignment was intended to be smuggled into Sri Lanka through the coastal route, with Chennai being the transit point, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Two persons were arrested in this connection, and the vehicles used for transporting the contraband were also seized.

In October, DRI officials had recovered 137 kg of methamphetamine from a coastal village near Nagapattinam, which was also suspected to have been destined for smuggling into Sri Lanka.

Former chief minister M K Stalin, responding to the development, said that with the continuing breakdown of law and order, robberies and spine-chilling custodial deaths, Tamil Nadu itself was turning into ‘Vice City’ under the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) regime.