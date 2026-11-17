New Delhi, Drowning incidents, not floods, building collapses or landslides, engaged the maximum manpower of India's federal contingency force, NDRF, accounting for about 31 per cent of its teams over the last three years, from 2023-25.

Drowning incidents account for maximum NDRF deployments: 3-year data

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Official data accessed by PTI showed that national/VVIP/sports/Parliament duties, and flood rescue/relief operations followed drowning incidents, accounting for 18.42 per cent and 17 per cent of the National Disaster Response Force's operational deployment, respectively.

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"Drowning incidents do not make headlines like floods, landslides or earthquakes despite more than 100 lives being lost every day in the country.

"The maximum number of NDRF teams are deployed every year for this event, to check accidents and loss of life along rivers, ponds, waterfalls and other water bodies," a senior NDRF official told PTI.

However, he added that these NDRF deployments are largely for predictable events such as fairs, 'Kumbh', etc.

The official said that drowning deaths, be it accidental or suicide, largely occur when no rescuers are present.

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{{^usCountry}} The data showed that out of 5,256 teams of the orange-uniformed rescuers deployed between 2023 and 2025, the highest – 1,622 or 30.86 per cent – were earmarked for drowning rescue tasks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The data showed that out of 5,256 teams of the orange-uniformed rescuers deployed between 2023 and 2025, the highest – 1,622 or 30.86 per cent – were earmarked for drowning rescue tasks. {{/usCountry}}

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This was followed by national events – national, sports, VVIP & Parliament duties at 968 and flood rescue and monsoon pre-deployment at 894 .

Together, these three domains constituted about 66 per cent of the force's operations profile over the three years.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau , 40,044 people died due to drowning in India in 2024, accounting for 8.7 per cent of total accidental deaths that year.

In 2023, 37,738 drowning deaths were recorded, constituting 8.6 per cent of accidental deaths in the country, including traffic accidents, falls, poisoning and electrocution.

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Another NDRF official said that about two-thirds of these deaths occur at designated bathing 'ghats' or river banks notified by the authorities.

"There is an urgent need to create more awareness and safety mechanisms to stop these unfortunate deaths," he said.

The NDRF categorises over a dozen natural and human-made disasters and deploys teams across the country for them.

These include drowning, floods/monsoon, national/sports/VVIP/Parliament duties, earthquakes, cyclones, CBRN , vehicle accidents, and fires.

It also includes fairs/festivals and yatras , borewell rescue, boat capsize, CSSR , train accidents, landslides, and other miscellaneous incidents.

The rest of the NDRF operational deployment over the three years comprised a mixed bag.

For example, the data for 2025 showed the deployment of 1,860 teams, including 597 to prevent drowning, 292 for flood rescue and monsoon pre-deployment, 398 for sports, VVIP and Parliament duties, 213 for mela/festivals/yatras, 61 for cyclones, 54 for CSSR, 42 for landslides, and 31 teams for vehicular accident tasks.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.