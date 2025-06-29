Drunk passenger misbehaves with crew on Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express flight

A passenger misbehaved with the cabin crew aboard a Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express flight, the airline said on Saturday. The passenger was allegedly in an inebriated state at the time and his behavior towards a member of a cabin crew was inappropriate. The passenger was allegedly in an inebriated state and misbehaved with a cabin crew member. (REUTERS/File)

After the flight landed in Rajasthan' Jaipur, the airline reported the issue to the airport authority, based on which the police was informed and a formal complaint was filed, according to new agency ANI.

The specifics of what the accused passenger did and the person's identity are not disclosed yet as the matter is being probed.

Unruly passenger on Air India flight

In a separate but similar incident from Saturday, an unruly drunk passenger engaged in a verbal altercation with another on an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi.

The passenger reportedly also misbehaved with a female crew member, by showing his slippers towards her shortly before the plane was about to land.

"During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger. The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive," the airline said.

The affected passenger was moved to a business-class seat for remainder of the flight. For further investigation, the unruly passenger was handed over to airport security upon landing in Delhi.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has strict norms when it comes to incidents like passengers misbehaving on flights. Airlines are required to take these issues seriously, and must establish an internal committee to investigate them.

Action against the unruly passengers in such cases could also lead them to be being put on India's no-fly list.