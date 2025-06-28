Exclusive: Drunk passenger onboard Air India flight harasses fellow traveler and crew

A recent incident aboard an Air India flight has raised serious concerns about passenger behavior and staff safety on flights. A drunk passenger, reportedly misbehaving with another traveler, forced the latter to move to a business class seat to escape harassment. The situation escalated further when the unruly passenger targeted an Air India staff member, even engaging in disrespectful behavior by showing his slippers towards the female crew member as the plane was about to land. Air India flight incident raises safety concerns as drunk passenger harasses travelers and crew.(HT image courtesy Shrey Banerjee )

In a statement to HT, “Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour occurred on board flight AI454 from Amritsar to Delhi on 28 June 2025. During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger. The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY