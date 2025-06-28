Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Exclusive: Drunk passenger onboard Air India flight harasses fellow traveler and crew

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra | Edited by Bhavika Rathore
Jun 28, 2025 04:39 PM IST

Air India flight incident raises safety concerns as drunk passenger harasses travelers and crew.

A recent incident aboard an Air India flight has raised serious concerns about passenger behavior and staff safety on flights. A drunk passenger, reportedly misbehaving with another traveler, forced the latter to move to a business class seat to escape harassment. The situation escalated further when the unruly passenger targeted an Air India staff member, even engaging in disrespectful behavior by showing his slippers towards the female crew member as the plane was about to land. 

Air India flight incident raises safety concerns as drunk passenger harasses travelers and crew.(HT image courtesy Shrey Banerjee )
Air India flight incident raises safety concerns as drunk passenger harasses travelers and crew.(HT image courtesy Shrey Banerjee )

In a statement to HT, “Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour occurred on board flight AI454 from Amritsar to Delhi on 28 June 2025. During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our cabin crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger. The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Exclusive: Drunk passenger onboard Air India flight harasses fellow traveler and crew
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On