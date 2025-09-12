Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Drunk UP youth dies after neighbour slaps him to stop brawl with his father

PTI |
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 02:52 pm IST

The youth fell unconscious to the ground after the slap and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A 19-year-old man has died after being allegedly slapped by a neighbour when he was engaged in a brawl with his father here, police said on Friday.

Police did not reveal the name of the accused and said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.(Representative Image)
Police did not reveal the name of the accused and said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.(Representative Image)

The incident took place late on Thursday night when Gaurav, a resident of Bharthana area in the district, was in an inebriated state and allegedly fought with his father Raghubar Dayal, Inspector (Crime) Arimardan Singh said.

Some neighbours intervened and one of them allegedly slapped Gaurav, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness, Singh said.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rushed the unconscious teenager to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police has not revealed the name of the accused. They said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Drunk UP youth dies after neighbour slaps him to stop brawl with his father
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On