E20 opponents to begin sit-in at Jantar Mantar on Sunday against govt's ethanol-blending mandate

E20 critics are set to stage what organisers describe as the first public protest against the Centre's ethanol-blending policy, with a sit-in planned at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Sunday. A petrol pump attendant picks up a nozzle to refuel a vehicle. (AFP)

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla took to X to announce that the demonstration targets the government's E20 fuel rollout, with protesters demanding that motorists be given a choice between different ethanol blends instead of a mandatory E20 regime.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 2 pm on Sunday, July 5. The campaign, organised against the "Ethanol Scam", follows weeks of criticism of the E20 rollout on social media and automobile forums.

Political analyst Ratan Dhillon, another organiser of the protest, said preparations were complete, although the group was still awaiting final permission from Delhi Police. He said authorities had indicated that permission could be denied because of the possibility of a large gathering.

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Poonawalla's appeal to supporters Poonawalla, a vocal critic of the government's ethanol-blending mandate, announced the protest on X and urged supporters to join the demonstration.

"Tomorrow we are protesting at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, from 2 pm onwards. Join TEAM BHARAT as we raise our collective voices against the ridiculous mandatory E20 blending policy! We will also have a press conference to counter today's juvenile press conference by the government. Join us," he wrote on X.