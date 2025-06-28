Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits the Andaman Sea

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck the Andaman Sea on Saturday, June 27, the National Centre for Seismology said, adding that it hit at a depth of 25 kilometres. Earlier on June 25, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea in the early hours on Wednesday(Pixaby/Representational Image)

The quake's epicenter in Andaman Sea was at latitude 9.75° N and longitude 94.06° E, with a depth of 25 kilometers beneath the seabed, as per the NCS.

“The earthquake occured 254km South East of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island,” National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on its official X account.

“EQ of M: 4.6, On: 27/06/2025 20:28:18 IST, Lat: 9.75 N, Long: 94.06 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Andaman Sea.”, NCS wrote on X

On June 25, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, as per the NCS. Last month two earthquakes within a gap of two hours were reported in Manipur. However, there was no report of any damage.

In April, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hit Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. This earthquake in Mandi was parts of four earthquakes that struck India, Myanmar, and Tajikistan within just one hour on on the same day, raising concerns across central and South Asia. From Himalayan towns to Central Asian cities, the tremors caused residents to flee buildings in fear, reminding many of the region's volatile tectonic landscape.

An earthquake hit the southern Philippines as well on Saturday, State Geological Survey said. The earthquake was of magnitude-6.1 earthquake and struck deep off the coast of the United. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which the USGS reported occurred at a depth of 101 kilometres and about 70 kilometres from the nearest areas of Davao Occidental province.