Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
Watch. Young boy refuses to take cover, runs back to finish food during earthquake

ByHT US Desk
Jun 26, 2025 07:44 PM IST

On June 23, an earthquake hit Qingyuan, China, after which millions of people found the video funny on social media.

A Chinese boy has gone viral after refusing to take cover during an earthquake in Qingyuan on June 23. In a video clip which has since been making rounds on social media, the child is seen running back to grab food from a table in the middle of tremors.

A young boy in China has gone viral for running back to eat his food in the middle of an earthquake(X)
Hungry boy runs back to table

The video shows a family sitting together at a dining table and enjoying a meal when an earthquake hits. The father, identified as Li, immediately grabbed his younger son and rushed towards the door in a panic. His older son initially followed, even calling out to someone in the kitchen to run, SCMP reported.

However, the boy ran back to the table, arguing that he had not finished his meal. He even urged his mother to take shelter before running out of the cover himself. The family lived on the 9th floor, and the earthquake was registered as a 4.9 on the Richter scale.

The video has since been shared across TikTok, X (Formerly Twitter), and Douyin in China, with many viewers finding it hilarious. “Yep.. He is living to eat, not eating to live.. I like this kid already,” one user wrote. “Food is more important than Life,” another joked.

FAQs:

1. Why did a Chinese boy go viral?

The boy went back to the dining table to grab the food during an earthquake that has become a humorous internet hit.

2. Where did the boy rush to the table to grab food?

In China, when an earthquake shook Qingyuan on June 23, a video footage went viral showing the boy running back to the table to grab food.

3. What was the magnitude of the earthquake?

The earthquake was registered as a 4.9 on the Richter scale.

