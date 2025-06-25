Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hits Andaman Sea

ANI
Jun 25, 2025 07:10 AM IST

The earthquake occurred at 01:43 am at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea in the early hours on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have been received.(Representational/Reuters)
The NCS shared the details in a post on X. The quake occurred at 01:43:50 IST at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/06/2025 01:43:50 IST, Lat: 9.46 N, Long: 94.07 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Andaman Sea," National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have been received.

Further details are awaited.

