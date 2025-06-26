10-year-old girl's quick thinking saves paralyzed father from drowning: ‘I was helpless’

A 10-year-old girl managed to save her father’s life after a freak diving accident in the treacherous Louisiana river, NY Post reported. Michael Painter, 46, was with his daughter, Carson, at the Bogue Chitto River, near the town of Bogalusa, on the afternoon of June 18. Their plans to kayak and look at softshell turtle eggs took an unexpected turn when Painter decided to do a front flip down the hill. Image used for representational purposes

What happened?

At the last second, Painter lost his footing and went headfirst into a pile of jagged rocks lying at the bottom of the river. He initially thought he was swimming to the surface. Later, he realized, to his horror, that he was paralyzed. He had broken a vertebra and sustained bruising on his spine as well.

“I was helpless and hopeless,” he said about his ordeal. He added that he was preparing to die in the river.

Daughter saves paralyzed father

At first, Carson thought her dad was pretending to drown. When she saw the blood, she raced towards him. She collected herself and sprinted toward her dad. Carson grabbed her father’s hand and positioned his head so he could breathe. She dragged her 200-pound father as far as she could, despite weighing only 70 pounds herself.

Painter then asked Carson to go to the car and grab his cell phone to call for help. As she ventured towards the shore, a thunderstorm broke out. Painter had given up hope once again when he heard the sound of a motor. His daughter had made it to the shore and called for help. Paramedics arrived and helped Painter back to safety.

Special ceremony for Carson

Painter has recovered from his ordeal. He revealed that doctors told him he had come close to becoming permanently paralyzed. On Saturday, the sheriff’s office will hold a special ceremony. Carson will receive a citation for bravery at the local courthouse.

FAQs:

1. How did Carson rescue her father?

She jumped in the river and dragged him as far up as she could. She then swam back to the shore to call for help.

2. Is Carson being awarded for her heroic deed?

Yes, she will receive a citation for bravery.

3. Did Painter recover from the near-drowning?

Yes, the 46-year-old has recovered from the ordeal .