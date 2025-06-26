Man drowns near Malanggad as rains raise water levels of dam

THANE: A 28-year-old man from Kalyan East drowned in Malanggad at Ambegaon on Saturday while swimming in a weir, a low dam built across a river to raise the level of water upstream or regulate its flow. The deceased, Sushil Anil Gawli, reportedly misjudged the water’s depth and current, and his death marks the first such incident in the area this monsoon, prompting renewed concerns about safety measures for tourists. Representative image of a dam.

According to police, Gawli had gone to the weir with friends on Saturday evening, and while swimming, he was swept away by the strong current. He had been unaware that continuous rainfall in the hilly areas led to rapidly changing water levels. The police recovered his body on Wednesday morning and sent it to the central hospital in Ulhasnagar for a post-mortem. Due to the remote location and the timing of the incident, local residents were initially unaware of the tragedy and could not help.

“The water level rose suddenly, and he couldn’t escape the current,” said a Hill Line police officer who added that they received a call late that evening and recovered the body soon afterwards. The police said they have filed an accidental death report.

With the onset of the monsoon, the picturesque Malanggad region is once again attracting a large number of tourists. Many nature enthusiasts visit the area to enjoy the waterfalls and greenery, often entering riverbeds and weirs for a swim. “Every year, we see tourists drown in these waters, and still there are no warning signs, lifeguards, or safety barriers,” said Vilas Jadhav, a local resident of Ambegaon. Jhadav added, “How many deaths will it take for the administration to act?”

Currently, there are no official restrictions by the Thane district collectorate on tourist movement in the Malanggad area, but locals are urging the authorities to act soon and take preventive measures before more lives are lost. Heavy rainfall in the region has significantly increased water flow in the river and weir, which often leads to flooding. Despite past incidents and recurring fatalities, the administration is yet to implement comprehensive safety protocols.