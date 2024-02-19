 Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Ladakh's Kargil | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Ladakh's Kargil

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 strikes Ladakh's Kargil

PTI |
Feb 19, 2024 10:19 PM IST

The Union Territory of Ladakh has been experiencing intermittent snowfall since Sunday night.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Kargil district in the Union Territory of Ladakh Monday night but there was no report of any damage, officials said.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface, it said.(Rep image)
The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface, it said.(Rep image)

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremor occurred at 9.21 pm and its epicentre was 148 km north-west of Kargil.

The depth of the tremor was 10 km below the surface, it said.

Police said there was no immediate report of any damage.



