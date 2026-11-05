EC announces Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in 6 States, UTs; final rolls on January 21

The Election Commission on Thursday announced the annual Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim.

Final publication of electoral rolls will take place on January 21, 2027. (File Photo)

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The poll roll revision exercise seeks to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, and facilitate advance applications from those who will become eligible on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

Draft electoral rolls to be published on Nov 30

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The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30.

Final publication of electoral rolls will take place on January 21, 2027.

Deletion applications must undergo field verification in cases involving repeated or multiple entries. Electoral registration officers must personally cross-check deletions exceeding two per cent of electors at a polling station or where the same objector files more than five objections.

Also read | Previously enrolled voters can submit Form 6 for inclusion: Election Commission

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{{^usCountry}} Furnishing Aadhaar details in Forms 6 and 8 will remain voluntary. No application for enrolment can be rejected, nor can an existing entry be deleted, for failure to provide Aadhaar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furnishing Aadhaar details in Forms 6 and 8 will remain voluntary. No application for enrolment can be rejected, nor can an existing entry be deleted, for failure to provide Aadhaar. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 15, the poll authority had announced SSR in 17 states, including poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

In a first, the election body had then decided to share rolls with parties in "readable PDF format" instead of image files.

The Commission has directed chief secretaries of the respective states and UTs to ensure adequate manpower and resources for the exercise.